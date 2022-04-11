Natural home remedies to keep bees away this spring

(WKBN) – As temperatures get warmer, one thing is certain, bees will begin to make their appearance. But, there are some things you can do to help keep them away.

If you’re looking for a repellent free of toxic chemicals, there are some home natural remedies you can try.

A natural bee repellent spray can help keep the stinging, flying pests away. Tipsbulletin.com gives these tips and recipes for any easy to make spray.

Natural bee repellent spray

6 tablespoons witch hazel

5-10 drops peppermint oil

5-10 drops tea tree oil

According to the site, the spray works on wasps, yellow jackets, honeybees, and any other bees. It will also deter bees from hovering around you or any other area you spray it, without killing them.

Cucumber

Cut up a fresh cucumber and line the peels in a single layer on an aluminum pie dish. Apparently, the reaction that occurs when the cucumber and aluminum come into contact emits a chemical scent that bees don’t like. You can set the dish outside near a bee hive or wasps nest. You can also place some of the peels near open windows to help keep bees from flying in.

Plant Peppermint

The smell of peppermint is not appealing to bees, which can help keep them away. Keeping peppermint plants inside your home can help keep them out. You can also use peppermint essential oil.

Distilled Vinegar

It may not be as appealing as the smell of peppermint, but the strong odor of vinegar can deter bees from the area. Set a small open container with vinegar where you don’t want bees hovering. You can also clean outside items like bird houses or bird feeders with vinegar to keep them away.

Natural Carpenter Bee Repellent

Citrus rind (i.e., orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit, etc.)

4 cups of water

Cut up the citrus rinds and place them in a pot filled with water then set them on the stove to boil. Once the mixture cools, strain it and pour it into a spray bottle. Spray on the surface where the bees have burrowed.

This natural spray will naturally repel the carpenter bees as they do not like the citrus oils the fruits produce.

Bee Bait

Bee bait is also a great way to trap and get rid of bees. The bait will attract the bees, but it isn’t meant to kill them. However, it will keep them away from you.

In a bowl, pour a large amount of soda, maple syrup, orange juice, or any other fruit juice. Set the bait far away from where you will be. You can also use a sugar-water mixture.

This is a good option for barbeques or any other outdoor occasion.

There are several other natural bee repellents listed on the website.

