Vermont State

Ski season isn't quite over at some Vermont resorts. Here's what's still open.

By Elizabeth Murray, Burlington Free Press
 1 day ago
Spring ski lovers, be aware: your window to enjoy the slopes during mild temperatures is quickly closing.

Some mountains are already closed for the season, but there are still plenty of trails open throughout Vermont to enjoy as of April 11. However, most trails will be closed by the end of the month.

The resorts that have already closed for the season are Bolton Valley, Burke Mountain and Smugglers Notch, which all had their final days of operation on April 10.

So, where can Vermonters and visitors get in their last powder days before summer? Here's what the resorts around the state have said.

Jay Peak Resort

It is unclear whether Jay Peak has announced a closing day. As of April 11, 72 out of 81 trails were still open as a weekend snow squall had dumped five inches of snow on the mountain. Updates on mountain conditions and open trails can be found at jaypeakresort.com/skiing-riding/snow-report-maps/snow-report.

Killington Mountain Resort

Killington doesn't set a closing date for its resort, and prides itself on being open longer than most other Vermont ski trails. Historical closing dates on the resort's website show its season often extends into May and sometimes even June.

Updates on mountain conditions and open trails can be found at killington.com/the-mountain/conditions-weather/current-conditions-weather.

Mount Snow

It's also unclear whether Mount Snow has announced a specific closing date, but some operations remain open as of April 11. No beginner terrain remains open as all operations are occurring at Carinthia, the resort's website states.

More information can be found at mountsnow.com/the-mountain/mountain-conditions/snow-and-weather-report.aspx.

Okemo

Okemo's final day of the winter season will be Sunday, April 17. More information can be found at okemo.com/the-mountain/mountain-conditions/conditions-report.aspx.

Stowe Mountain Resort

Skiing for intermediate levels and above remains open through the anticipated final day, April 17. Beginner slopes are closed for the season. More information can be found at stowe.com/explore-the-resort/about-the-resort/hours-of-operation.aspx.

Stratton Mountain Resort

The resort projects skiing and riding will be able to continue through April 17, according to a post on its Instagram account. Information on mountain conditions and hours can be found at stratton.com/the-mountain/mountain-report.

Sugarbush

It's also unclear whether Sugarbush has set a closing day for its operations. As of an April 11 report, 21 of its 111 trails remained open. More information on mountain conditions and open lifts can be found at sugarbush.com/mountain/conditions.

Contact Elizabeth Murray at 802-310-8585 or emurray@freepressmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LizMurrayBFP.

#Ski Resorts#Sugarbush Resort#Smugglers Notch
