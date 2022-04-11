Kim Jong Un BLOWS UP tourist golf resort intended to build ties with South Korea in latest sign the tyrant is heading for confrontation

North Korea has set off explosives to destroy a golfing resort for tourists that used to be a symbol for peace with neighbouring South Korea.

Satellite photographs have shown that the floating Haegumgang Hotel, part of the $75million (£57.5million) tourist resort in the mountains of Mount Kumgang, was partially demolished over the weekend.

The South Korean government have said the 'unilateral act' of 'dismantling the hotel' 'clearly goes against the purpose of joint inter-Korean efforts based on mutual respect and consultations,' said Cha Deok-cheol, a spokesperson for the Unification Ministry of South Korea.

They have used an intergovernmental hotline requesting reason for the destruction of the South Korean businesses which were built and managed by Southern companies to help the north-south relations with financial engagement.

They did not get a response, according to The Times - but the sign is the latest of tyrant Kim Jong-Un's move towards confrontation.

The North Korean 5,374ft-high Diamond Mountains resort is nearly 32 miles (50km) from the South Korean border, and as part of the Sunshine Policy of 'engagement' with North Korea in 1998.

South Korean president and Nobel peace prize winner Kim Dae-jung had initiated the Policy to soften North Korean attitudes towards the South, through economic assistance and encouraging interaction between one-another.

Since then, tens of thousands of tourists from South Korea have travelled to the mountains.

They were 'encouraged' to spend foreign currency but were prohibited from contact with North Koreans.

But in July 2008, the project of Mt Kumgang was ditched after a 53-year-old South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korea soldier while walking on the resort's beach.

North Korea claims that Park Wang-ja wandered over a sand dune which was considered a military area, and that it was the victim and South Korea who were responsible.

Another endeavor from the Sunshine Project was the industrial park in Kaesong, North Korea, where North Koreans worked in South Korean-operated factories. It closed in 2016.

Kim Jong-Un visited Mt Kumgang in October 2019, and sent in the bulldozers after savaging the South's 'shabby' building work.

The dictator wanted South Korean-built hotels demolished and replaced after describing them as 'very backward' on the visit.

He demanded a revamp after visiting the site and lambasting it as 'just a hotchpotch with no national character at all', the North's official KCNA news agency reported at the time.

The unimpressed ruler said the buildings 'were built like makeshift tents in a disaster-stricken area or isolation wards' and 'very backward in terms of architecture'.

'He instructed to remove all the unpleasant-looking facilities of the south side,' KCNA said, 'and to build new modern service facilities our own way'.

Inspecting the tourist spot on the east coast of North Korea, Kim said it was a 'mistaken idea' for Mt Kumgang to be viewed as a symbol of North-South relations.

'The resort is North Korean soil, and tourism there must not be under the control of South Korea,' Kim said.

Last week, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-Un, said last week that North Korea will use its nuclear weapons to 'eliminate' South Korea's army in the event they launch a pre-emptive strike.

Kim Yo Jong's warning, carried in state media, was her second angry retort in three days to comments made by South Korea's defence chief Suh Wook.

Suh had said Friday that South Korea's military had missiles with 'the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea when there are clear signs of North's missile launch'.

In response, Kim Yo Jong said it was a 'very big mistake' for 'lunatic' Suh to have discussed a pre-emptive strike against a nuclear power, according to the report in state media KCNA.

The threats come amid a blitz of sanctions-breaking weapons tests in North Korea, which last month fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile at full range since 2017.

On Monday, North Korea praised Kim Jong Ung's leadership in a celebration marking 10 years in charge of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

New exhibitions and portraits were unveiled in the national meeting on Monday, which applauded the North Korean dictator in his development of nuclear weapons and his political achievements.

Kim is considered to have assumed power when he was named supreme commander of the military after his father, Kim Jong Il, died in December 2011, but he was elected as the top party and state leader on 11 April 2012.

The Kim family has ruled the one-party state for its entire history.

In a speech at a national meeting on Sunday, Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and one of the most senior officials under Kim, praised the North Korean leader as 'a gifted thinker and theoretician, outstanding statesman and peerlessly great commander'.

Mr Ryong Hae called Kim 'a peerless patriot and a great defender of peace' for making North Korea 'a full-fledged military power equipped with all powerful physical means of self-defence'.

He added that despite facing unprecedented difficulties, Kim had opened up a 'new era for North Korea' as a 'powerful socialist nation' prospering and developing with 'self-sustenance and self-reliance'.

The events started a week of commemorations that will also include the 110-year anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder and Kim Jong Un's grandfather, on Friday.

Commercial satellite imagery has shown North Korean troops practicing for a military parade that could be held this week.

Analysts also say there are signs that North Korea could display its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), a long-range weapon used to deliver warheads to distant targets, at the event.

Last month North Korea set alarm bells ringing in Seoul, Tokyo and Washington by conducting a full ICBM test for the first time since 2017, ending a self-imposed moratorium on such tests.

New construction has been spotted at North Korea's nuclear test site, raising concerns that it could soon explode a weapon for the first time since 2017.

Last week North Korea said it opposes war but will not hesitate to use its nuclear weapons if it is attacked by South Korea.

Under Kim North Korea conducted four of its six nuclear tests, and developed massive ICBMs which analysts believe may be capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

Kim has vowed to improve residents' lives and tried to boost North Korea's economy, but it suffered major contractions in recent years as it was battered by international sanctions, COVID-19 lockdown measures and bad weather.

UN agencies have warned of possible humanitarian crises.

State media unveiled a rare new official portrait of Kim on Sunday, and reported that a Pyongyang museum had opened a new exhibition to showcase the achievements of his 'immortal leadership'.

'Ten years is a fine time for Kim to try and boost his cult of personality even higher,' Colin Zwirko, an analytical correspondent with NK News, which monitors North Korea, said on Twitter.