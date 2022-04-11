ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel and undercard for UNDISPUTED title clash

By Nyle Smith
 1 day ago
ERROL SPENCE returns to welterweight action where he will be taking on Yordenis Ugas in a intriguing undisputed bout THIS SATURDAY at the AT&T Stadium.

The truth was forced to pull out of an highly anticipated clash with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao last year having suffered a fractured orbital bone in training camp.

Errol Spence brutally beat Danny Garcia in 2019 to retain his IBF and WBC titles Credit: AP
Yordenis Ugas defeated legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao and won the WBA title in 2021 Credit: Getty

Which came off the back of a horrific car accident in 2019 followed by a convincing onslaught over Danny Garcia in 2020 where the American won by a unanimous decision.

However, Ugas stepped in Spence' place to fight Pacquiao and he swayed the judges with a fine performance to claim the WBA crown.

But now, the two champions will battle it out in Arlington, Texas with the WBC, IBF and WBA titles on the line.

When is Spence vs Ugas?

  • Errol Spence will face off with Yordenis Ugas in the ring THIS SATURDAY - April 16.
  • AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is the official venue for the fight.
  • Which can hold up to an astronomical number of 80,000 spectators.
  • The main card will get going from 9pm ET - 2am UK time with the main event scheduled for around 11:30pm ET - 4:30am UK time.

What TV channel is it on and can I live stream it?

  • The UK television coverage for Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas has not officially been confirmed as of yet.
  • However, the action will be available on Showtime PPV at the price of $74 (£56).
  • Subscription members can also stream the coverage live on Showtime PPV via any tablet or device.

Spence vs Ugas FULL CARD

  • MAIN EVENT - Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas - for WBC, IBF and WBA titles
  • Cody Crowley vs Josesito Lopez
  • Isaac Cruz vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
  • Jose Valenzuela vs Francisco Vargas
  • Brandun Lee vs Zachary Ochoa
  • Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Dan Karpency
  • Efetobor Apochi vs Adrian Taylor
  • Fernando Garcia vs Angel Barrientes
  • Darius Fulghum vs Nosa Divine Nehikare
  • Samuel Arnold vs Darryl Jones

What has been said?

Spence said: "I'm going out to get his belts and then I'll have three belts.

"Ugas is a tough fighter. You saw when he fought Shawn [Porter] he was waving for Shawn to come in and he was getting pumped up.

"So if I get the same Ugas that wants to trade and fight, it could be an early knockout.

"If you can outpoint me and beat me, I'm going to make it a dog fight and we're going to go to war.

"I feel like he accomplished his American dream and isn't as hungry as he was. We'll see."

Boxing Insider

Errol Spence Jr.: “I Feel Indestructible”

There’s a loud and consistent thud that can be heard in the confines of a Dallas gym. As that deafening noise continues, Errol Spence Jr. sweats profusely as he blasts away at the heavy bag with head trainer Derrick James standing closely by his side. For the past several...
DALLAS, TX
