ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

I’m a hairstylist – here’s the HUGE mistake that could melt your hair off at the salon

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A STYLIST has told customers that going to the hair salon is very similar to going to the doctor - you should always disclose your history.

Keri Davis told her followers on social media that they should always tell their hairdresser what other hair dyes they have used to avoid disasters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFmOp_0f5pMC3b00
The Happy Hairstylist revealed the one mistake people are making, and that's not telling the stylist your hair history Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVICv_0f5pMC3b00
Not revealing some things could severely damage your hair Credit: TikTok

Davis, who is known on social media as The Happy Hairstylist, warned that you should never bleach your hair when you have used henna dye before.

She recreated a situation between two hairstylists and a customer who had dyed her hair with henna previously and now wanted to go blonde.

"Your client is smoking. Her hair is smoking, it's on fire," one of the hairstylists told the other, who immediately went to check on her client's head.

When she went to remove the foils, they were hot to the touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UP00X_0f5pMC3b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CufOu_0f5pMC3b00

Because the client had refused a consultation before their appointment, she failed to disclose that she had used henna hair dye previously.

"Thorough consultation is the most important part of the service," the hairstylist told the other, who was struggling to understand why the hair foils had gotten so hot.

Because a stylist doesn't really know what metals are in the henna previously used to dye the client's hair, they don't know what ingredients it could have that could react to the bleach.

"It's not controlled and because you don't know what metals they are in it, it can have a chemical reaction when it comes in contact with the bleach" she explained.

"That's why you don't use metal clips with bleach or use a metal bowl with bleach."

In the video, the customer ended up losing hair because it simply cinched off.

Following the mom of two's post, many took to the comment section to reveal a similar situation had happened to them.

One hairstylist wrote: "This happened to me but my client completely lied to me. It was scary but luckily, we caught it pretty quick."

"This is why you check the first foil of each section as you go as well!" a second added.

And a third revealed: "I had a client complain their ear was burning, and I was like but it's in foils.

"When I opened it, it looked like it had a cigarette."

Davis did clarify that some salons will mix the two but it's only because they know where the henna is coming from and what the metal percentage is in it.

Previously, another hairstylist revealed that you should be prepping your hair weeks before your next appointment.

Tom Smith, hairdresser and international creative color director at Evo Hair, explained that preparations should begin a fortnight before your appointment date - but only if you're someone who uses toners or purple shampoo.

“Two weeks before your appointment quit toning your hair at home,” he told Glamourmagazine.co.uk.

“Purple shampoo or color-boosting home-toners are fantastic to keep your color looking salon fresh, but allow them to wash away a bit before you see your stylist so they can get a clear view of where your hair is without them.”

When it's just seven days until your appointment, use the Olaplex No. 3 treatment.

“It's a great way to boost the quality of your hair before your appointment," Tom said.

"The healthier the hair, the more options we'll have with your colour plan and the less we'll have to cut off."

In addition, it's worth giving your hair a detox ahead of your appointment, by using a cleansing shampoo or a mineral remover.

Colour Wow's Dream Filter is a good one to try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EpK5_0f5pMC3b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYSen_0f5pMC3b00

Tom also set the record straight about what your hair should be like when you go to your appointment, insisting that stylists prefer working with freshly-washed locks rather than slightly dirty ones - despite the myth suggesting otherwise.

"Most hairstylists prefer to work on relatively clean hair – the exception being if you're having a scalp bleaching service, where a little build-up of natural oils will actually help to protect your scalp from irritation," he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQbP7_0f5pMC3b00
In this case, the client failed to say they had used henna hair dye before getting it bleached Credit: TikTok

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Hair Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Stylists

From face-flattering haircuts to trendy styles to timeless coloring, there are many ways that you could look younger with the power of a good shape-up at the salon. On the contrary, there are several common mistakes many women may make with their tresses that hairstylists point out might age them. To learn more, we checked in with hair experts and professional hairstylists Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lauren Udoh, Hair Creative Director of WigReports. Read on for tips from hair aficionados that can help avoid adding years to your face.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Hair Stylists#Hair Colour#Natural Hair#Stylist#The Happy Hairstylist
whowhatwear

6 Easy Hairstyles That Will Make Your Hair Look So Much Healthier

I’m always guilty of overdoing it with hairstyling, resulting in my strands becoming a shell of their former self. So I’m always looking for easy hairstyles that don’t require too much manipulation as I try to stop using high heat and pulling and tugging my hair into harsh styles. The other reason for this is that I truly cannot be bothered. I want to relax and ease into spring and summer. For warm weather, the mission for my tired-out locks and tired-out brain is creating the simplest styles that still look cool as ever.
HAIR CARE
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

The Worst Hairspray Ingredient For Aging Hair, According To Hairstylists

As you age, your body goes through many changes, and your hair is no exception. While there can be the more obvious change of color, there are others you may encounter, especially in texture and thickness. “You also can expect to see and feel thinning, dryness, dullness, a coarser texture, a loss in volume and excessive breakage,” says hairstylist Sharon Dorram of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger, “You may even undergo some hair loss. There is a delicate balance of hormones that impact a healthy scalp and hair growth, and as we age, hormonal shifts can wreak havoc on strands.”
HAIR CARE
In Style

This Hydrating Mask Made My Dry Hair as Smooth as Satin After One Use

My shower is a minefield of bottles; I tend to bite off more than I can chew when it comes to trying new hair care. Despite the fact that I keep a plethora of shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks for my overstyled, bleached strands, many of them rarely get picked over my favorite finds. As of late, the one product I've been reaching for consistently is the Pureology Hydrate Superfood Mask, a five-minute deep treatment that left my strands as smooth as satin from the first use.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
In Style

This New Retinol Lotion Fades Body Acne Scars and Makes Skin "Feel Like Velvet," Shoppers Say

Of all the skincare ingredients available to us these days, retinol continues to reign supreme. In fact, if the highly beneficial vitamin A isn't included in your routine, you're likely in the minority; many folks lean on retinol to correct fine lines, scarring, acne bumps, and uneven texture (the list goes on). And its benefits extend beyond the face — body products containing the additive are also steadily gaining popularity for several reasons.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Sultry Eye Makeup Techniques You Should Try This Week To Instantly Look Younger

Tailoring your makeup application to your particular eye shape and best features is a surefire way to allow your beauty routine to elevate your look, but sometimes there are universally flattering trends that can help to highlight your youth and instantly enhance your eyes. Creating a bright and lifted look will certainly help to enhance your ageless glow, so we spoke withKathryn McDavid, cosmetologist, registered esthetician and CEO of Editor’s Pick to discover her top tips for nailing those timeless looks that can instantly take years off your appearance with ease.
MAKEUP
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I’m a hairdresser and there’s a simple way to curl your hair in MINUTES – & you don’t even need tongs

WHETHER its curling tongs or straighteners, there are plenty of different ways to achieving the perfect curl. So, what if you don't what to fork out for electrical appliances?. Well, one savvy hairdresser, who is from the UK, has revealed a genius solution that will give you a salon-worthy finish in just a matter of minutes - and all you need is a hairdryer.
HAIR CARE
Hypebae

6 Best Hydrating Hair Oils for Dull and Dry Hair

Incorporating a hydrating hair oil in your haircare routine and using them on wash days can make your tresses become more manageable, lustrous and well-conditioned. Whether you have fine hair, thick hair, damaged hair or curly and coily textures, there are many hair oil options on the market to suit different needs.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The 10 Best Natural Makeup Removers

The best makeup removers are essentially just souped-up oil, which helps emulsify all that foundation, concealer, lipstick, and mascara you're wearing so it rinses off clean. If you're really obsessed with all things clean beauty, you might just turn to something like pure coconut oil to get the job done. But there are far skin-friendlier options out there that help get even waterproof makeup off clean while keeping skin hydrated, clear, and soothed. Whether you have sensitive skin, wear contacts, or just love your makeup to last all day, there's a cleaner, naturally-derived makeup remover out there just waiting to be included in your routine.
MAKEUP
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
386K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy