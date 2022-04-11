ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Board of Trustees candidates endorsed at Michigan Democratic Party convention

By Morgan Womack, Maddy Warren
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 1 day ago

MSU Board of Trustees candidates were endorsed at the Michigan Democratic Party's endorsement convention on April 9. The two candidates selected to appear on the ballot were incumbent Trustee Renee Knake Jefferson and researcher Dennis Denno .

At the end of a long agenda filled with endorsements for the Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Supreme Court and Board of Education, the university board candidates strutted onstage to walkout music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joFWL_0f5pMBAs00

"I'm excited, I'm honored, I'm humbled," Denno said. "It's just a great opportunity. A lot of work to do at Michigan State and I hope I'm fortunate enough to get elected and get to work."

Denno was introduced by his friend, MSU Executive Director of Admissions and Recruitment emeritus James Cotter.

"I know I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the support of each and every person in this room," Denno said during his speech. "I just want to say one thing: if I am lucky and I am fortunate enough to be elected to the MSU Board of Trustees, I hope to make each and every person in this room proud of me and proud of Michigan State University."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3mD1_0f5pMBAs00

Trustee Rema Vassar introduced Jefferson , who is running to keep her seat on the board. The women have served on the board of trustees together for just over a year, since Vassar's term began in January 2021.

"Trustee Jefferson intentionally cultivated a sense of belonging for me," Vassar said. "After long debriefs after meetings on her back porch, we realized that we're kindred spirits, and we're ideologically aligned … our work is not yet done. I need her on the board. You need her on the board."

Jefferson said it was exciting to receive an endorsement from the party in person, along with the other candidates running in this year's election, and said she appreciated Vassar's support.

"I think that it says a lot if someone is to say they want to keep working with you for another eight years," Jefferson said. "The fact that Trustee Vassar was there to help support my nomination just shows how we work together collaboratively, and we have each other's backs, and sometimes it even means getting up on stage and quite literally supporting each other she did for me today with the nominations."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Democratic Party#Trustee#State Supreme Court#Board Of Education#Admissions#The Msu Board Of Trustees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Elections
The Ann Arbor News

Michiganders told to repay unemployment money still waiting on promised waivers

It’s unclear when Michigan will start issuing additional waivers to people who were asked to repay their pandemic unemployment benefits. February guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor allowed Michigan to issue blanket waivers to erase bills for thousands of people who were retroactively deemed ineligible for a federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
171
Followers
65
Post
510
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy