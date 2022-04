Texas fans are finally getting a taste of Quinn Ewers in a Longhorns uniform, and even though it just spring practice, it is obvious that the arm talent is there. Ewers took a very unorthodox path to Texas, as he was once committed under head coach Tom Herman but later decommitted for a variety of reasons. Shortly after, he announced his commitment to Ohio State. He chose to forgo his senior year of high school, which gave new head coach Steve Sarkisian little time to sway him back to Austin.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO