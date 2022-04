Joan M. Bailey, 90, of Clarendon, PA, passed away on March 14, 2022, at Warren General Hospital. Joan was born on March 3, 1932, in Warren, PA, the daughter of the late Claude A. and Bessie M. Byers. Joan worked at Blair Corporation for over 20 years, from which she...

CLARENDON, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO