All eyes are focused on the situation unfolding between Russia and Ukraine. And this is particularly true when it comes to the supply chain and logistics industries. The supply chain and logistics sectors have already dealt with numerous hurdles over the last 24 months. The unfortunate events in Ukraine are compounding the disruptions. With 200 million tons of transit potential, Ukraine is a central cog in the global supply chain. This means that even the smallest stumbling blocks in the region can have far-reaching impacts for the country’s trade partners – including the US – as well as companies that include Ukraine as part of their international supply chain. Thus, logistics and supply chain professionals must manage the crisis.

