Durham, NC

Durham Tech offering students chance to attend college tuition-free

By Joseph Holloway
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Technical Community College is offering some students the chance to go to college tuition-free starting this fall. Durham Tech tells CBS 17 high school students who are graduating this year or graduated in 2021 can attend tuition-free for two years starting this fall as long as...

FOX Carolina

Zero Tuition Extended at Greenville Tech

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A program that started with a $17 million from the South Carolina Legislature designated for tuition assistance at the state’s 16 technical colleges will continue to help students at Greenville Technical College. “Zero tuition” will continue into the summer and fall semesters of 2022.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Bay News 9

New program offers free college for high school seniors in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Every graduating senior in Osceola County this year can go to college for free. The program is called Osceola Prosper. All graduating seniors can go to Valencia College or Osceola Technical College to get an associate's degree or technical education at no cost. Osceola County is using $12.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund it.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri could offer free tuition for jobs in nursing, transportation

(The Center Square) – High school graduates looking to become truck drivers, certified nurse assistants and medication technicians could receive free tuition under a bill in the Missouri Legislature. House Bill 2670, sponsored by Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, would expand the state’s A+ Scholarship program to include paying tuition...
KSAT 12

UTSA expands tuition-free program to benefit thousands more Texas students

SAN ANTONIO – The American Dream is getting more attainable for thousands of Texas families. On Monday, the University of Texas at San Antonio announced it’s expanding a program that makes college tuition-free for thousands of students. The new program, Promise Plus, expands the Bold Promise program, which...
