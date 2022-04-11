Durham Tech offering students chance to attend college tuition-free

My name is TyNasiah Monae Hyman. On March 5, 2004, I was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Renata Hyman and Adrian White. I am the oldest of 4 and will be the first in my family to attend college. I am a dual-enrolled student at Washington County High School, in Plymouth North Carolina, and a student at Beaufort County Community College, in Washington NC. I am interested in furthering my education to become a Registered Nurse. Doubt, fear, and the sensation of needing to live up to someone’s expectations were all barriers I overcame. I presently work as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly. I’ve always been a proponent of doing the right thing and pushing young people to seize opportunities. I am loyal, compassionate, and honest, as well as a team player and intelligent. I’m constantly trying to uplift others and never putting them down because of what they have or don’t have. I’m renowned not only for being a bright student but also for being an athlete and a community leader.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO