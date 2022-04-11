ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poison’s Rikki Rockett Has Married Longtime Girlfriend TC Smith

By Chad Childers
 3 days ago
The Poison extended family just became a little larger as Poison drummer Rikki Rockett made it official by marrying his longtime girlfriend TC Smith over the weekend. The couple were wed on Saturday (April 9) at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif., with the choice of venue...

