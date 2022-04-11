Fox to televise 35 of 64 World Cup matches on main network

A figure skating prodigy has retired at the age of 16, just a month after it was revealed her family had allegedly been targeted by Chinese spies operating in the US. Insider reports that Alysa Liu, widely considered among the most talented skaters in the US, announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Olympian said she had reached all of her goals and that she was "satisfied" with her career. "I started skating when I was 5 so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO