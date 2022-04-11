ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders re-sign K Joey Slye to two-year deal

By Adam La Rose
 1 day ago
Joey Slye will stay in D.C. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders are retaining their kicker for the short-term future. The team announced on Monday that Joey Slye was re-signed. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds that the sides agreed on a two-year deal with a maximum value of almost $5M (Twitter link).

Like many others at his position, Slye has bounced around during his three years in the NFL. He spent two seasons with the Panthers, converting 54 of 68 field goal attempts (79.4%). He also went 64-for-71 on extra-point tries. Carolina cut him on the eve of the 2021 season, though, after it traded for Ryan Santoso.

That led him to the Texans, although he only played in three games for them. He made the same number of appearances with the 49ers shortly thereafter, before finally ending up in the nation’s capital. The Virginia Tech product stabilized the kicking situation in Washington, making all 12 of his field goals and missing just one extra point.

That success rate has earned him this multi-year deal and a degree of stability for the first time since his Carolina days. With Slye in place, Washington can move forward with a relatively strong kicking game and an element to what it hopes will be an improved offense.

