ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Monday serves as Buddy Check Day for Texas Veterans Commission

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Veterans Commission released information regarding Buddy...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICKS 105

Help Local Veterans At This Fundraiser In Lufkin, Texas

The Lufkin local VFW Post 1836 is putting together a big event and kickoff to their largest fundraiser. This fundraiser's proceeds go directly to veteran assistance programs in our area. The Buddy Poppy Extravaganza Fundraiser & Campaign kickoff celebration for Angelina County will be held at the VFW post at...
LUFKIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Operation Texas Strong helping veterans find a home

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Robert Crutsinger and his wife Peggy of Weatherford, Texas have always wanted to give back to veterans. Now they are making a stop in the Valley to help local veterans find a place to call home. “We wanted to be able to help people, to rebuild their lives and […]
WEATHERFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Department of Agriculture opens applications for Family Land Heritage program

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Agriculture opened applications for its 2022 Family Land Heritage program. The program pays tribute to families who have kept their land in continuous agricultural production for at least 100 years. “Buried deep in the roots of our great state lays a rich agriculture heritage from the farmers […]
TEXAS STATE
MilitaryTimes

Fort Sill soldier dies after basic training event

A soldier going through the beginning stages of basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, died on the afternoon of March 3 after completing a training exercise. Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, 24, was assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade when he began showing signs of distress following an introductory exercise called “Hellcat 100,” according to a preliminary Army incident report.
FORT SILL, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddy Check Day#Veterans
The Independent

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human trafficking case

Two US Army soldiers stationed at Fort Hood base in Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in an illegal human smuggling operation.Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, were among a group of soldiers who picked up undocumented immigrants and drove them elsewhere in the state while wearing their uniforms, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.Gore acted as a recruiter, paying soldiers $2,000 per trip, and Williams went along on one trip, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.The pair pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

Woman charged with posing as wounded Marine Corps veteran

A Rhode Island woman was charged in federal court Monday with fraudulently claiming to be a Marine Corps veteran with lung cancer in a scheme to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in veterans benefits and charitable contributions. Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 31, of...
WARWICK, RI
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare’s new volunteer program

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has hosted a new volunteer program for individuals to take care of animals at city shelter. Kayla Sell, outreach manager, said, “So we’re super excited to bring back our volunteer program, and bring together like minded people who are passionate about animals to come help our shelter […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cannon Air Force Base partners with Bell Boeing to improve the CV-22

AMARILLO, Texas (KSMR/KCIT) — Officials from Cannon Air Force Base announced it has delivered the third Bell Boeing CV-22 Osprey to Bell Amarillo Assembly Center on March 24. Cannon AFB partnered with Bell Boeing to advance the aircraft`s future reliability, sustainability, and mission readiness through nacelle improvement modifications. According to a Cannon AFB release, the […]
AMARILLO, TX
Sheridan Media

Governor Gordon and Veterans Commission to Host Veterans Welcome Home Day Events

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Veterans Commission have announced three celebrations around the state for “Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day” on Saturday, March 26. During the 61st Legislative Session in 2011, the day of welcoming was codified in state law for March 30 of each year. This coincided with the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973.
WYOMING STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

QuikTrip to add two travel centers in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the QuikTrip Corporation, a chain of convenience stores based out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that two travel centers will be coming to Amarillo early next year. According to a statement from the corporation, the travel centers will be located at the intersection of I-40 and Eastern as […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsWest 9

Texas Workforce Commission addresses labor shortage

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas is adding more jobs, another sign that the state is continuing to recover from the pandemic. However, the state is still facing labor shortages, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. One of the things that the TWC has done to address those labor shortages includes...
MIDLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BSA celebrates zero COVID-positive patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Hospital reported on a social media post Tuesday that for the first time since March 31, 2020, the hospital had zero COVID-positive patients. BSA stated that since the pandemic, more than 4,200 COVID lives have been saved “due to the skill and dedication of BSA staff,” as BSA team members […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy