John Oliver flips off former WarnerMedia parent AT&T over OAN ties: ‘Two more bars than you ever had’
That’s John Oliver finding ever more freedom for a corporate takedown on Sunday now that his HBO home for “Last Week Tonight” is officially no longer owned by AT&T.
Discovery, Inc. and AT&T Inc.T announced they have at last closed their transaction to combine AT&T’s WarnerMedia business (which includes HBO, CNN, TBS and other names) with Discovery. The combination creates a standalone global media and entertainment company, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., which began trading under the ticker WBD WBD on Monday.
Oliver...
Comments / 47