John Oliver flips off former WarnerMedia parent AT&T over OAN ties: ‘Two more bars than you ever had’

Talk show host John Oliver won two Emmy awards in September for his weekly show that takes on politics and Corporate America in equal measure. On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver bid good riddance to his HBO owner AT&T after a mammoth media-sector deal has finally closed. Oliver historically took issue with AT&T’s inclusion of OAN on its DirecTV offering. Getty Images

That’s John Oliver finding ever more freedom for a corporate takedown on Sunday now that his HBO home for “Last Week Tonight” is officially no longer owned by AT&T.

Discovery, Inc. and AT&T Inc.T announced they have at last closed their transaction to combine AT&T’s WarnerMedia business (which includes HBO, CNN, TBS and other names) with Discovery. The combination creates a standalone global media and entertainment company, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., which began trading under the ticker WBD WBD on Monday.

Oliver...