A big rodeo party for the inauguration of Tesla Giga-Texas led to the discovery of new details about the Cybertruck, the long awaited Tesla electric pick-up. Basically the whole world was summoned to the great party, and absolutely nobody missed the appointment. Cyber Rodeo, the opening of the Austin Tesla Gigafactory, brought along not only a tremendous light and sound show, but also some new interesting details about the company's next launch: the Tesla Cybertruck. The monstrous electric pick-up already has a launch date and, while its development is completed, it was seen at the event and new information about it was provided.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO