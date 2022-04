The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with Frank Vogel but the way he was fired could come back to bite them. The Los Angeles Lakers season has been heavily criticized and sadly, the brunt of that criticism has been thrown at now-former head coach Frank Vogel. Despite analysts saying all the blame should not be placed on Vogel and that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are partly to blame for the disaster of a season, Vogel was still fired as head coach.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO