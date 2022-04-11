ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, WI

Hobart/Lawrence Police report record-breaking drug bust

By Alice Reid
 1 day ago
One person is under arrest following what police call the largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history.

According to the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department, the investigation began March 29 when police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at a Kwik Trip on Freedom Road in Lawrence. Police said the caller told dispatch the vehicle had been parked at the pump for more than an hour. The vehicle was running and it appeared the driver was asleep in the driver's seat.

When officers arrived, they approached the vehicle and woke the driver. Police said one of the officers noticed drug paraphernalia in the driver's pockets as the driver removed his hands from his pockets.

According to a statement from police, officers asked the driver to step out of the car, placed him in handcuffs and detained him because of a warrant for his arrest.

Police said an investigation began, which eventually led to the largest drug bust in Hobart/Lawrence history. Thousands of dollars in illegal narcotics were seized, police said, as well as a large amount of US currency and four firearms. All of these items were found in the vehicle.

Among the drugs police said they found included methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, LSD, marijuana, heroin, drug paraphernalia, a large number of prescription medications, and designer pills. While they don't yet know the street value of the drugs, Police Chief Randy Bani said investigators believe between $20,000 to $30,000 of drugs were confiscated. Additionally, about $50,000 U.S. currency was found, along with four handguns and ammunition. The 2019 Ford Explorer was also seized.

Police didn't identify the suspect in a statement. Police said he is currently being held in the Brown County Jail. The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time as this remains an active investigation.

