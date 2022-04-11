Board of Regents approve Nebraska Center for Women’s Health Research at UNMC

Asymptomatic in-hospital hypertension, defined as elevated blood pressure (i.e., systolic blood pressure â‰¥140"‰mmHg or diastolic blood pressure â‰¥90"‰mmHg) without acute evidence of end-organ damage, is a common scenario in hospital medicine [1]. Patients can be hospitalized for both cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular causes and subsequently develop asymptomatic hypertension of unclear clinical significance [1, 2]. Two recent reports suggest that the prevalence of asymptomatic in-hospital hypertension ranges from 50"“78% and that clinicians treat with either oral or intravenous (IV) antihypertensive medication 33% of the time [3, 4]. Despite the high prevalence and treatment rates, data to guide clinicians on appropriate management of in-hospital asymptomatic hypertension are lacking [4]. Specifically, it is unclear if initiating and/or escalating antihypertensive medications to treat in-hospital asymptomatic hypertension is necessary or is doing more harm (i.e., medication-related adverse effects) than good (i.e., short-term cardiovascular benefit). Simply stated, clinicians need to know if and whom to treat, to what blood pressure goal, and how to reach that goal.

