The No. 4 Yale men’s lacrosse team (7–2, 3–1 Ivy) defeated Dartmouth (4–6, 0–3) 23–6 as the Bulldogs continued their recent hot streak. The Bulldogs are now in the midst of a four-game winning streak, with the team’s last loss coming nearly a month ago, on March 19 against Cornell. The win streak has seen the Bulldogs rocket up the national polls, as they currently sit at No. 4 in the Inside Lacrosse rankings.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO