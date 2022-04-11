ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Team Herbster: Trump Jr. coming, 'nothing that's scheduled' with former President

By Joe Jordan
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GOP race for governor now finds former President Donald Trump's son coming to Nebraska, no word yet if Trump himself will be here before the May 10th primary. Charles Herbster, who has been endorsed by Trump, announced today that Donald Trump Jr. will make three stops—Gering, North Platte and Grand...

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com

