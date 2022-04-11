ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls attorney arrested again

By Joshua Hoggard
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A local attorney associated with numerous high profile cases in Texoma was arrested after an alleged altercation at a Wichita Falls residence.

Mark Houston Barber, 59, is charged with assault family violence. He is currently booked into the Wichita County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 4400 block of Barbados around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Barber, who had a black eye and blood on his cheek.

The affidavit said Barber told police he’d been in a verbal altercation with the victim when another subject in the home started a fight with Barber.

Barber then told police he was put into a chokehold and the victim kicked him in the head.

According to the affidavit, police then spoke with the victims, who said Barber came at them and pushed one of them down. The victim said they wrestled and were broken up by other persons in the house.

The victims told police Barber was placed into a chokehold while the victim he was wrestling at the time got away from the fight.

The affidavit said Barber stood up and began to run around the house. Another victim then said Barber pushed them on the ground and began to wrestle them in a different room in the house.

According to the affidavit, police indicated Barber was the aggressor in the two situations involved in the incident.

Barber was transported to Wichita County Jail without further incident, and an Emergency Protective Order and Victim Notification was filled out on both victims.

Local attorney arrested on assault charge

Previously, Barber was arrested for assault in January 2015 after hitting a man in the face with a beer mug at Old Town Saloon. According to authorities, the victim’s injury required staples and his nose was broken.

Barber was sentenced to 2 years of probation for the assault.

Barber was also arrested in August 2011 and charged with public intoxication after showing up at a woman’s house naked and drunk.

Barber has been practicing law in Wichita Falls since 1987, during which time he has been involved in several high profile cases, including that of child sex abuser Michael Corey , convicted child molester Casey Joe Cochnauer and murder defendant Justin Love .

Barber was publicly reprimanded in May 2014 in the 30th District Court for professional misconduct, according to the Texas Bar Journal .

