Philadelphia has a significant historical significance in the United States. The Declaration of Independence was written here by the Founding Fathers, and the city served as the United States' first capital. Today, Philadelphia is made up of a number of distinct neighborhoods, each with its own distinct cuisine. Cheesesteaks, like steaks in general, are popular. But, when it comes to a delicious steak, where do the brightest diners go? To locate the greatest steak restaurants in town, we turned to local foodies, Philadelphia's tastemakers, who know the city's food scene better than anyone else. Here are their recommendations for steak in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO