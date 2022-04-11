ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

THEATER REVIEW: Harbinger’s ‘Destroying David’ at Opalka Gallery

By J. Peter Bergman
theberkshireedge.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Jason Odell Williams, directed by Amy Hausknecht. “You” is the surviving partner of a marriage that melded bodies, souls and minds. You is a fine arts restorer. You has been obsessed with Michelangelo’s David since You was a college student on a year-off trip through Europe. This is who...

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Straight Line Crazy’ Review: Ralph Fiennes Plays Robert Moses in David Hare’s Talky New Play

Click here to read the full article. “We’ve discussed this. We’ve discussed this many times.” That wearied line, which appears in the final scene of David Hare’s new play “Straight Line Crazy,” is spoken by Ariel Porter (Samuel Barnett), the long-suffering right-hand man to New York’s legendary urban planner Robert Moses (Ralph Fiennes). But while it serves as a rebuke to Moses, it also sums up the besetting sin of the show now premiering at the Bridge Theatre in London. The play is made up of discussion, often energized by hard-working actors, but while Hare famously fashioned debates around the...
THEATER & DANCE
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Albany, NY
Entertainment
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Queen Lear review – Turkish villagers do Shakespeare in ode to collective power of art

In the opening scenes of Pelin Esmer’s heartwarming documentary, the sublime and the quotidian are beautifully intertwined. The tranquil sight of a group of older women enjoying a seaside dip is juxtaposed with a striking view of the Roman amphitheatre overlooking the deep blue ocean. Unassuming in appearance, the women quickly transform into thespians, taking over the ancient site and making it a rehearsal space for an amateur production of King Lear. Coming from an impoverished rural background, this unlikely peasant-women theatre troupe brings the magic of Shakespeare to remote Turkish villages where even the basic staple of drinking-water is nonexistent.
PERFORMING ARTS
Portsmouth Herald

Exhibits, galleries, theater and more: Seacoast arts and culture news

KENNEBUNK, Maine – The Brick Store Museum is hosting a virtual springtime lecture series called “Expanded Perspectives of History,” supported by the Maine Humanities Council. The series will be delivered via Zoom every two weeks. On these dedicated Thursdays at 2 p.m., the Museum will present a visiting virtual lecturer to speak on different perspectives of the history we know. Registration is free, and spots can be reserved on www.brickstoremuseum.org.
KENNEBUNK, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Patrick White
theplaylist.net

‘Inland Empire’ Restoration Trailer: David Lynch’s Surreal DV Nightmare Comes Back To Theaters In April

For a filmmaker that makes surreal, weird, nightmarish films, David Lynch’s “Inland Empire” (2006) is one of his strangest efforts. Shot without a script, Lynch handing out pages of dialogue to the actors each day, “Inland Empire” is also freakier because of its aesthetic look: it was Lynch first feature to be completely shot in digital video. And we’re talking hand-held Sony DSR-PD150 shot by Lynch himself, grainy as hell and incredibly unsettling. After the making of the film, Lynch said he would no longer shoot films on celluloid, and began feverishly proselytizing about the new medium which allowed him “more room to dream.” “Film is like a dinosaur in a tar pit,” he told the New York Times in 2006, in one of the many interviews he gave to voice his new preference.
MOVIES
Polygon

The Northman brings Viking history to life with a roar of bloody defiance

The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers is many things. He’s a meticulous craftsman with an eye for striking compositions. He’s a bearded hipster in a Carhartt jacket. If Facebook commenters are to be believed, he’s an “elevated horror” bogeyman who represents everything that’s wrong with the genre today. But above all that, he’s a history nerd. Eggers is the type of person who reads medieval Icelandic literature for fun — which is exactly how his latest project, the bloody Viking revenge saga The Northman, came into being.
MOVIES
WKMI

This Tap Dancing Tiktoker is Absolutely Killing it in Chicago

Raise your hand if you were forced to take dance lessons as a kid?. I was. And, honestly, tap dancing quickly became my FAVORITE. Ultimately, finances didn't allow me to continue when I was a child but, I remember it being a blast. These days, however, it seems to be a lost art form. Or, so I thought.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odell#Performing#Musical Theater
Houston Chronicle

Book World: 3 great new audiobooks for your commute, your walk or just chilling out

Michael Robotham maintains an air of excruciating suspense in this plot-driven tale of an idealist young policewoman from London's Met. Philomena "Phil" McCarthy runs afoul of the entire police force when she arrests Darren Goodall - a married, decorated senior officer - for beating up his girlfriend. Phil, who has wanted to join the Met since she was a girl, now finds that, far from being an organization of committed peacekeepers, it is awash in corruption and coverups. Although demoted to desk duty, she can't leave it alone and befriends the victim, Tempe Brown, who we begin to see is the friend from hell: needy, manipulative, and up to something mysterious and most likely unsavory. The book is wonderfully served by Katy Sobey, who narrates it at an easy pace, capturing Phil's naivete in a sweet, young voice, adding some gruffness to the men, and delivering Tempe, who has come from Northern Ireland, with an admirably convincing accent. (Simon & Schuster, Unabridged, 11 34 hours)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

'Alice' dares to go through the looking glass but gets lost soon after

Imagine that an enslaved woman - in what appears to be the rural, pre-Civil War South - has escaped from bondage, and somehow emerges in the 20th century. That's the high concept, very loosely inspired by true events, of writer-director Krystin Ver Linden's first feature, "Alice." Unfortunately, this promising gambit...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

"Master" Sends a Stark Message About America's Racist History

Horror films employ scare tactics for shrills and thrills. But unlike most, Prime Video's "Master" weaves a thought-provoking message into a new tale about a college campus with a scary, racist history. The film, which premiered at this year's Sundance and SXSW Film Festivals, follows three Black women (Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, and Amber Gray) trying to find their place at an old-fashioned, predominantly white university, Ancaster College.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Guardian

David McKee helped to shape my life as an artist

I was a boarding pupil (on a Devon county scholarship) at Plymouth College, a direct grant school, from September 1960 until July 1968. The art master there was Derek Holland. He ran an after-school art class, where it was possible to make sculpture and use materials that were difficult within the confines of a school timetable.
VISUAL ART
architecturaldigest.com

Tour an Iconic Midcentury-Modern L.A. Home That’s Surrounded By Nature and Filled With Light

Before Joachim Rønning’s film Kon-Tiki was nominated for a Golden Globe and Academy Award, before he directed the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean, even before he married the activist Amanda Hearst, the Norwegian-born director had set his sights on a very different career path. “I was in my late teens when I first came across John Lautner’s work in a coffee table book and it completely fascinated me,” Rønning says. “In fact I was so taken by his designs that before I was bitten by the movie bug, I was thinking of becoming an architect.” It would take a few more decades before Rønning and his wife would come across Lautner’s work again, but this time, it would be to buy a home the influential architect had designed.
HOME & GARDEN
Augusta Free Press

Jonathan Klate: ‘The Godfather’ turns 50

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the first “Godfather” movie. Celebratory retrospectives are ubiquitous. The film is lauded for its surpassing cinematic artfulness, unforgettable performances, snippets of dialog that have become iconic, and its depiction of the architecture of the acquisition and sustenance of power. About this, like Machiavelli’s “The Prince,” it is almost a manual.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Elizabeth Finch by Julian Barnes review – a roman à clef with a key that’s hard to find

J — ulian Barnes has always enjoyed blurring the boundaries between fiction and nonfiction, writing novels that sound like works of history or criticism. His new novel, riddling to the point of reader-denying, devotes a third of its short length to a 50-page essay on historical views of the Roman emperor Julian the Apostate, who was thwarted in his attempt to ditch Christianity and return Rome to pagan worship.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy