The Oakland Athletics take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of this four-game series on Tuesday night at The Trop. The Rays are the only unbeaten team left in the Majors after the first series of games concluded. While they were the only team to sweep their opening series, they did it against the Baltimore Orioles. Winning three in a row against Baltimore isn’t exactly a tall order. Not taking anything away from the Rays, they did outscore Baltimore 15-4 and shut them out 8-0 in Game 3.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO