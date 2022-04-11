Terminator at the terminal

The future arrived at Dallas Love Field last month. And I can say with confidence that the future ain’t what it used to be.

Airport personnel have decided to embrace the future of technology and install robots in the concourse. They are primarily programmed to monitor passengers and ensure the mask mandates are being observed. Think of them as high tech busy-bodies.

Officials have been especially pleased with the performance of the new “bots”. So much so that they “bot” some more. Now they’ve got lots and lots of bots. There are even bots for tots. Some are in the works to transport people in boats to the airport. These are the “rowbots”.

The robots can tell if you’re not wearing a mask and are programmed to politely ask you to put one on. After 2 or 3 proddings it’s “no more Mr. Nice Guy”. The software code will default to DEFCON 1 and then all hell breaks loose usually resulting in broken bones or missing or cracked teeth.

These are the North Korean models which are licensed and sold as the Terminator version. If you disobey them, you can become terminal at the terminal very quickly if you know what I mean.

They are designed to exhibit more human-like behavior, but the kinks still have to be worked out. If someone tries to explain to the robot why they are not complying with the mask mandate or some other silly, arbitrary rule at the airport, the robot simply repeats, “That does not compute.” just like an ordinary government bureaucrat would do until the exasperated person gives up and either complies or contemplates suicide.

Robots outside the terminal are programmed to help little old ladies cross the street, pick up litter, yell at you for not picking up after your pet and chastise people lingering too long in the pick-up zone. When they spot someone taking too much time (which is usually more than a couple of milliseconds at most major airports), they are programmed to issue verbal warnings that increase in intensity and volume designed to be even more annoying than an overbearing mother-in-law.

They can ultimately issue a call to the security police and have you arrested and your car towed away by another “towbot” to an undisclosed location where you will have as much luck finding it as you do your lost luggage.

Airport officials are especially pleased with the 100% attendance record of the robots who never call in sick, take smoke breaks, lunch breaks or contemplate joining a union. The only downtime the robots need is to recharge their batteries (like people), grab a quick byte or when they get a software update and need to reboot like an old sitcom.

However, many of the robots have been getting computer software viruses, which usually take a week to 10 days to get over. Which just goes to show you that even for high tech gadgets such as robots, there is as yet no cure for the common code.