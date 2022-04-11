Sheetz Makes Fortune Magazine’s List Of Best Companies To Work For

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania-based company was named to Fortune magazine’s coveted Best Companies To Work For list.

Sheetz, headquartered in Altoona, checked in at No. 33 on this year’s list of 100 businesses. It’s the 25th year the list has been published, and the eighth time, all in the last nine years, that Sheetz has been included.

Sheetz employs 23,000 workers at its more than 640 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Fortune partnered with research firm Great Place To Work and surveyed Sheetz employees about company culture, pandemic response and community impact, among other topics.

“Our employees are what make this company great, and we are committed to ensuring they feel valued and have ample opportunities to grow within their careers,” Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz, said in a statement.