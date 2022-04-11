ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Food distribution available for Sac City Unified students during spring break

By Leticia Ordaz
KCRA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Unified students are on spring break, but the district is making sure students in need have something to eat. Monday, families in...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Meridian church feeding kids during spring break

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church is giving back to the community during spring break. The First Apostolic Church in Meridian kicked off it’s “Feeding the Youth” Tuesday. Volunteers from the church are cooking meals and feeding lunch to kids 18 and under through Wednesday from...
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified Closing Wednesday To All Students As Teacher Strike Begins

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento City Unified School District teacher strike will start on Wednesday, forcing 40,000 students to stay home from 76 campuses. The strike comes just as state COVID restrictions at schools had ended. Mom Trisha Strachan was fed up. She will enroll her eighth-grader, Leo, in a different public school district next year. “For us, this is it. We are moving out of Sacramento City Unified,” Strachan said. “Both of my kids have had some absolutely amazing teachers. It just doesn’t feel to me like a place where what both sides are saying is what we care most about is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Sacramento, CA
Education
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Distribution#Elementary School#School Meals#Spring Break#Charity#The Sacramento Food Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
KCRA.com

1 hospitalized in shooting at San Joaquin sports facility

MANTECA, Calif. — One person was injured in a shooting at the parking lot of a sports facility in Manteca Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The shooting happened in the Big League Dreams parking lot around 2:54 p.m., the Manteca Police Department said. Officers found someone who had been shot...
MANTECA, CA
FL Radio Group

Cato-Meridian Elementary School Principal Kisses Pigs to Promote Students Reading

Students at Cato-Meridian Elementary School were given a reading challenge for the month of March, and if they were successful their principal said she would would kiss a pig at a student assembly. The students met the challenge by reading over 180 thousand minutes so, on Friday, school principal Danielle Mahoney kept her end of the bargain by kissing five pigs in front of her students at their assembly. Video of the event can be found here.
CATO, NY
KCRA.com

'No place to go': Houseboat fire on Sacramento River leaves family without home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In less than 10 minutes a family living in a houseboat on the Sacramento River lost their home to a fire. "We have no place to live, no place to go," Patrick Noone said. "We have to pay out of pocket to go find a place to put ourselves. I have to provide for my family somehow and I can't even work now with having to do all of that."
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento homeless campsite cleared in agreement to lease land

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homeless encampment in Sacramento that has sparked concerns and complaints from residents and businesses was cleared out on Monday after a group of property owners joined together to lease it. The lease calls for the city to fence off the vacant parcel of land while...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Collateral Damage: Sacramento City Unified Suspends Civic Permits With Non-Profit Groups During Teacher Strike

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District has suspended civic permits with three baseball little leagues and more than a dozen other non-profits at 20 sites until the teacher strike is resolved. East Sac Little League’s home field is now off-limits to 500 children who had used the field at Phoebe Hearst Elementary School. The teachers’ strike has tagged them out. It’s not just spring baseball that’s impacted. Kayla Green is a program director for the non-profit Voice of the Youth. Their springtime pop-up event at Bidwell Elementary School was supposed to help South Sacramento families celebrate spring. It’s been uprooted. “All of...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy