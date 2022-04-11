LPSO seeking runaway teen

The Lafayette Parish deputies are searching for a runaway teen last seen on April 8.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to locate 15-year-old Jaidyn Capritto who is missing from Lafayette Parish

She is described as being 5'2"; 110 lbs.; with brown hair and brown eyes. Jaidyn was last seen on April 8, 2022, in Carencro and is still believed to be in the area.

If you see Jaidyn, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

Capritto was also previously reported missing on March 12, 2022, from the Carencro area.

