Ahead of Better Call Saul'ssixth and final season, star Bob Odenkirk is taking a moment to be grateful for the journey so far. "I'll never have a role this well-written again in my life," the actor and comedian raved to ET's Will Marfuggi at the season 6 premiere event. "I'll have, you know, three pages that are pure comedy and two pages later, earnest, heartfelt emotion. It's just an amazing dynamic that you just don't see anywhere else, so that's OK -- I got to have it once, that's more than most people get."

