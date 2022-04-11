ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

This Alienware gaming PC just got a huge price cut

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChecking out the best gaming PC deals so you can find a sweet setup for your needs? Alienware deals are always well worth your time as demonstrated by this offer of an Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop for just $1,372 at Dell right now. A huge saving of $628, this is...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
Android Central

Why I canceled my Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder

Some might say that I'm a bit impulsive when it comes to new smartphone releases. I just feel the need to get my hands on whatever new and shiny phones come out, at least when it comes to the best phones. This has been a trend for the last few years, and continued with the Galaxy S22 Ultra after Samsung announced it.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
shefinds

The One iCloud Setting You Should Turn Off ASAP Because It Takes Up So Much Storage

If you’ve got iPhone storage problems, the culprit may just be an app or two (or 10) that is causing your device to be slower and less efficient than usual. The solution often lies in adjusting or disabling certain apps — but where do you start? The answer may just be with your iCloud settings. According to Tech Expert Ellie Walters, CEO of FindPeopleFaster, this is the one iCloud setting you should turn off ASAP because it takes up so much storage.
CELL PHONES
KTLA.com

T-Mobile’s cheapest plan yet is just $10 a month

T-Mobile has a new cell phone plan that costs just $10 a month. The new plan is called Connect by T-Mobile and it’s prepaid, which means there is no credit check to get it. The no frills plan is super basic and gives users 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts and 1 gigabyte of high speed data each month.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

When it comes to watching TV and a home theater system, nothing beats a 70-inch 4K smart TV. The problem is, good ones can be pretty expensive, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on a 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED smart TV going for just $500, down from its normal price of $830. That’s a whopping $330 discount and probably one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find today.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch TV is at Walmart

Every great home theater deserves a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re thinking big for your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve got one of the best 70-inch TV deals waiting just for you. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
ELECTRONICS
Popculture

Target Customers Might See an Odd Detail Outside Stores

The distinctive concrete barriers outside of Target stores were looking more friendly than usual this week. In celebration of the release of Nintendo's new game Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Target has decorated its infamous concrete balls to look like the beloved character. Fans wasted no time in posing for pictures with Kirby.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Get this 70-inch TV for only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never owned a big-screen 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These huge, high-definition displays can bring the cinematic experience to your home with an incredible level of detail and scale that makes your movie-viewing experience truly special. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about one of the best 70-inch TV deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a $280 discount on the regular price of $830. That’s easily one of the best TV deals you can get. Keep reading to discover what makes this TV truly special.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Hurry — this Dell laptop is only $250 during this flash sale

Dell laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to snap up the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250 on the Dell site, saving you $169 on the usual price. Right now, that’s exactly what you can buy if you hurry. As always, these kinds of laptop deals won’t last for long so you’ll need to be quick if you’re looking for a cheap but dependable laptop. Here’s why you need to snap it up right now.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell slashed $600 off their best work-from-home laptop today

Do you need to upgrade your laptop to tackle your professional ambitions, or just don’t want to use your personal laptop for business? Whatever your reason for wanting a new machine, never buy one at full price. There are always tons of amazing laptop deals at almost every retailer. A smart one to focus on is Dell laptop deals, as there are some great options from the company that are highly focused on laptops or businesses. Right now, you can save $604 on one of the best options — the Dell Vostro 5510. Normally priced at $1,713, it’s down to just $1,109 right now. With some great specifications and a fantastic design, it’s the ideal system to use when working on the move or from home. Snap it up now while stocks last as Dell deals rarely stick around for long.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Lenovo Chromebook is ONLY $89 today — but hurry!

If you’re looking for affordable laptop options, you should definitely check out Chromebook deals. These Chrome OS-powered devices are packed with all the essentials for writing papers, doing homework, and browsing the web, making them ideal for student laptop deals. Right now, you can get one of the best budget laptop deals around at Best Buy. Pick up the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $89, which is a whopping $130 off the regular price of $219. That’s easily one of the lowest prices you’ll get for a new laptop in 2022. Keep reading to learn why this laptop packs a punch for its price point.
COMPUTERS

