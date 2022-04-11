Spotlight on Business 2022: National Bank of Coxsackie invests in its neighbors

COXSACKIE — The Spotlight recently sat down with Jody Shaw, assistant vice president and business development officer at National Bank Of Coxsackie, to ask her what’s important about being a part of a community.

Question: When a company grows it either presents itself as one of the big fish in the pond, or it holds on to the small town appeal. Why has it been so important for NBC to keep to its grassroots approach?

Jody Shaw: National Bank of Coxsackie is celebrating 170 years of community business, and today we offer a full line of services for both individual and business customers. We have lending services that include everything from Residential Construction Loans to Commercial Lending. Our customers are confident that we are building a one-on-one relationship with them and the entire NBC team is local and working together to help them achieve their goals.

Question: Today’s housing market is at a boom and favorable interest rates play a factor in that. What kind of conversations are you having with first-time buyers?

Jody Shaw: It is important for first-time buyers to know their budget and understand how their purchase fits into their long-term goals. At National Bank of Coxsackie, we hold and service our mortgages. It is nice that they can come to us for anything, even after we close. I fully explain the process of purchasing a home and I am available to talk and meet with them when it fits their schedule, and that includes nights and weekends. This makes their experience enjoyable and they will have peace of mind.

Question: National Bank of Coxsackie’s Glenmont branch has impressed me as being a town crier, using its sign to praise the successes of Bethlehem Central and the surrounding community. What is your role within the community outside of just being a business that works here?

Jody Shaw: National Bank of Coxsackie is proud to be a part of this community and we pride ourselves on working with the community. Our team at the branch volunteers and collects food for the Bethlehem Food Bank, we sponsor a local Little League Team, we have a Community Board, and we are committed to helping local economics by supporting small and family-owned businesses.