Coxsackie, NY

Spotlight on Business 2022: National Bank of Coxsackie invests in its neighbors

By Spotlight Newsroom
 1 day ago
COXSACKIE — The Spotlight recently sat down with Jody Shaw, assistant vice president and business development officer at National Bank Of Coxsackie, to ask her what’s important about being a part of a community.

Question: When a company grows it either presents itself as one of the big fish in the pond, or it holds on to the small town appeal. Why has it been so important for NBC to keep to its grassroots approach?

Jody Shaw: National Bank of Coxsackie is celebrating 170 years of community business, and today we offer a full line of services for both individual and business customers. We have lending services that include everything from Residential Construction Loans to Commercial Lending. Our customers are confident that we are building a one-on-one relationship with them and the entire NBC team is local and working together to help them achieve their goals.

Question: Today’s housing market is at a boom and favorable interest rates play a factor in that. What kind of conversations are you having with first-time buyers?

Jody Shaw: It is important for first-time buyers to know their budget and understand how their purchase fits into their long-term goals. At National Bank of Coxsackie, we hold and service our mortgages. It is nice that they can come to us for anything, even after we close. I fully explain the process of purchasing a home and I am available to talk and meet with them when it fits their schedule, and that includes nights and weekends. This makes their experience enjoyable and they will have peace of mind.

Question: National Bank of Coxsackie’s Glenmont branch has impressed me as being a town crier, using its sign to praise the successes of Bethlehem Central and the surrounding community. What is your role within the community outside of just being a business that works here?

Jody Shaw: National Bank of Coxsackie is proud to be a part of this community and we pride ourselves on working with the community. Our team at the branch volunteers and collects food for the Bethlehem Food Bank, we sponsor a local Little League Team, we have a Community Board, and we are committed to helping local economics by supporting small and family-owned businesses.

Spotlight News

Food: Shepherd’s Pie

Many families have their own ancestral recipes for Shepherd’s Pie, but for those looking to cook the dish for the first time, try “Shepherd’s Pie,” courtesy of Alton Brown, which […]
RECIPES
WWD

Birimian Scales Up African Fashion Platform With Private Equity Investor

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Birimian, an investment company focused on African fashion designers, is scaling up its platform by partnering with Paris-based private equity firm Trail Capital to launch a long-term investment company aimed at fostering the continent’s first generation of global luxury brands. Trail, which holds stakes in companies including creative consulting firm Mazarine, professional beauty brand Wella and contemporary jewelry label APM Monaco, has invested an undisclosed sum in Birimian’s dedicated investment vehicle.More from WWDInstitut Français de la Mode Graduate Show 2022Looking Back at Beyoncé's Best Fashion MomentsInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A neobank for digital entrepreneurs, founded by a former Apple Card designer, just raised $5.3M

While running his own business — a service-based design agency — Sathyanesan quickly realized that banking options for a digital solopreneur were less than ideal. In his view, there were “amazing banking products” available for individuals, startups, small businesses and large corporations, but that the digital entrepreneur “has been left behind.”
SMALL BUSINESS
