ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

5-star QB says Clemson visit was 'totally different'

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlYB5_0f5p66AF00

On Monday, The Clemson Insider spoke with a big-time quarterback prospect in the class of 2024, who made his way to campus for his first-ever visit to Clemson this past weekend.

Willis (Texas) five-star DJ Lagway was on a tour of the Southeast this past week, which included stops at Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and most notably Clemson, which came on Friday, April 8.

“It was amazing, I had a great time,” Lagway said. “I met a lot of great people and I had a good time at Coach Swinney’s house, which was pretty fun. It was a cool experience. I had a lot of fun. It was actually one of my favorite visits I’ve went to, honestly.

“You can tell that I went down to Clemson that the family atmosphere was totally different. I can’t even explain it. It was different from all the other schools.”

Now that Lagway can reflect on the visit, what would he say stood out the most about his team at Clemson?

“I would say the people in the building, honestly,” he said. “The people that I talk to, it’s just something different about the people in the building than other facilities and people in their facilities. I can’t really explain. It’s just something different about it and I liked it a lot. The people in (Clemson’s) facilities are top-tier.”

He felt like he was at home.

Lagway can honestly say that was his first time being able to step in the actual home of a Division I head coach. It was also his first time meeting with his lead recruiter — offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter — in person.

“They were just saying that they liked my film and that I’m definitely one of their top players on their board and that they can’t wait to recruit me and keep recruiting me,” Lagway said.

He also had a chance to speak with Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

“I just asked him questions about how the program is and how was it making the big move from California to South Carolina,” Lagway said. “I was just asking him questions like that and how is he picking up on the offense and stuff like that.”

Right now, Lagway is just enjoying the recruiting process for what it is until he can find a school that really feels like home.

“It really doesn’t matter where I go,” he said. “It could be out-of-state, it could be in Alaska for all I care. As long as I feel like I’m at home and feel like that’s the place that I’m comfortable at.”

After making his initial visit to campus, Lagway is already chomping at the bit to make his next trip. Between now and the summer, he’ll likely throw passes for Clemson’s coaches multiple times.

Streeter will be making his way down to Willis High School sometime this spring and watch him throw. Lagway’s going to return to Clemson this summer and participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp and then he’ll come back to a game in the fall.

With that being said, what would mean for Lagway to earn an offer from the Tigers?

“That would mean a lot to me,” Lagway said. “That would be a blessing and I really do like Clemson, honestly. I’ve grown up liking the team. I’ve always been a Deshaun Watson fan, so I see what he did in that program and I feel like I can do the same.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of DJ Lagway

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0f5p66AF00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Tuscaloosa News

5-star running back Richard Young reveals top seven, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Texas State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Last Public Message To Wife Is Crushing

After the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins at just 24-years-old, the late quarterback’s final public message to his wife was brought to light over the weekend. Kalabrya Haskins last Instagram post was a series of couples photos posted on Valentine’s Day this past February. And one of the most prominent comments was the former Steelers QB’s:
NFL
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Teams For Colin Kaepernick

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants back in the National Football League, though he’s yet to receive serious interest from a team. The free agent quarterback, who last played in the NFL in 2016, has been showing off his skills at private workouts and during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Qb#Division
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Michael Sam Lands Coaching Job

Michael Sam will return to the gridiron for his first coaching job. The former Missouri pass-rushing standout, who became the NFL’s first openly gay player when drafted by the Rams in 2014, is going overseas to the European Football League. As relayed by Dave Matter of the St. Louis...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Texas Tech University
The Spun

5 Schools Named Possible Options For Bronny James

If Bronny James is going to play college basketball, the four-star recruit is going to have to make a decision on where to attend college at some point in the next year. The class of 2023 prospect is viewed as a top 50 recruit in the country, with offers from some notable schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Alabama QB, Ohio State target via class of 2023 sets commitment date

One of Ohio State’s targets for the 2023 recruiting class is winding down his recruitment. On Sunday, QB Christopher Vizzina set his commitment for Tuesday afternoon. The Buckeyes originally offered Vizzina in March. Along with Ohio State, Vizzina is considering Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia:. According...
ALABAMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy