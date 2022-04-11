ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Commanders re-sign kicker Joey Slye

The Washington Commanders signed kicker Joey Slye to a two-year contract.

The team didn’t announce financial terms, but NFL Network said the deal was valued at nearly $5 million with $2 million in guaranteed money.

Slye, whose NFL career began as an undrafted free agent in 2019, played with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers before signing with Washington in Week 10 of last season.

With Washington, he hit all 12 of his field goal attempts. Overall last season, he was 23 of 25 (92 percent) on field goal tries with a long of 56 yards.

The 26-year-old Slye has connected on 77 of 93 (82.8 percent) of his field goal attempts in 44 career games. On extra point tries, he’s 82 of 93 (88.2 percent).

–Field Level Media

