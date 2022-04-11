Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron .Heavy rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following counties, Ashland, Bayfield and Iron. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain on top of a melting snowpack may cause rapid runoff which could cause area streams to swell quickly causing flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO