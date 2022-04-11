Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Scotland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Henry, Van Buren, west central Louisa, southeastern Keokuk, southern Washington, Jefferson, northwestern Lee, Scotland and northwestern Clark Counties through 430 AM CDT At 338 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Birmingham to near Downing. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Birmingham and Stockport around 345 AM CDT. Hillsboro around 350 AM CDT. Lockridge around 355 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Rome, Westwood, Granger, Mount Pleasant, Cantril, Olds, Bonaparte, Bentonsport/Vernon, Wyman and Croton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0