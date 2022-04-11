ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx....

alerts.weather.gov

