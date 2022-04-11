New Sacramento City Council Districts Cause Confusion In City Hall

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new legal ruling is causing confusion inside Sacramento City Hall.

An independent public commission dramatically redrew council districts last year as a result of new census numbers.

City officials say the changes took effect in December. But, they also said council members are likely bound by their old district lines.

“The comment that I got most frequently was, ‘Wait, I voted for this person and now you’re telling me another person’s going to represent me? That’s not right,’” said Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris.

The issue was only uncovered when a recall petition was filed against District 4 representative Katie Valenzuela.

“Let’s just put it this way, in the midst of all the other things we’re dealing with, this was surprising,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The city attorney is now saying it could take weeks to make a final determination.