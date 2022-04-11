ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Sacramento City Council Districts Cause Confusion In City Hall

By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new legal ruling is causing confusion inside Sacramento City Hall.

An independent public commission dramatically redrew council districts last year as a result of new census numbers.

City officials say the changes took effect in December. But, they also said council members are likely bound by their old district lines.

“The comment that I got most frequently was, ‘Wait, I voted for this person and now you’re telling me another person’s going to represent me? That’s not right,’” said Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris.

The issue was only uncovered when a recall petition was filed against District 4 representative Katie Valenzuela.

“Let’s just put it this way, in the midst of all the other things we’re dealing with, this was surprising,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The city attorney is now saying it could take weeks to make a final determination.

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Has Multi-Million-Dollar Backlog Of Park Repairs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new survey shows Sacramento city parks need millions of dollars in repairs. Tennis courts with no nets, overgrown weeds, and full-length cracks are just some of the repairs needed in Sacramento city parks. “Things do age and deteriorate and do need to be replaced,” said Mario Lara, the director of Sacramento City Youth, Parks and Community Development Enrichment Department. Lara says Sacramento has a multi-million-dollar backlog of park maintenance. “This has accumulated over time,” he said. “A big example is we have several pools within our system and we have to resurface the pools.” Other projects include fixing playgrounds and replacing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
