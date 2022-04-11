ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo West, CO

April is Autism Awareness Month

By The Pueblo Chieftain
 1 day ago
Twenty years ago I was honored to work alongside Dr. Karen Colvin to help start the Soaring Eagles Center for Autism in Pueblo West.

Dr. Colvin was my physician and I loved her. One day I wanted to make an appointment and found out that she had given up a successful medical practice to stay at home and care for her baby boy, Matthew, who had been diagnosed with autism. Through a mutual friend, we were able to reconnect. Because of my experience with non-profit work, I offered to volunteer to help. It has truly been an honor and a project of the heart.

What started in a one-room space donated by a church has grown into an 11,000 square foot complex that serves both children and adults. The youngest being four years old and the oldest thirty years old.

The need is great for quality autism programs and services. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention one in 54 children born in the United States have been identified as having autism. They have declared autism as a national health emergency. It occurs in all racial and socioeconomic groups, and it's four times more common among boys than girls.

Early treatment and intervention is critical. The early signs may be:

  • No smiles, emotion or eye contact
  • Not copying sounds or gestures
  • Lack of empathy
  • Delayed or no speech
  • Unusual reactions to surroundings

Some people have had autism their whole lives and have gone undiagnosed. They may have been painted as troublemakers with behavioral problems or had difficult times in relationships or keeping jobs.

Autism is very complex and can vary from mild to severe. There are many therapies used to help improve quality of life and to reduce symptoms. The goal is to help people with autism succeed and to live a life where they function optimally and learn to cope in today’s world.

A few therapies include:

  • Applied Behavioral Analysis uses rewards to reinforce appropriate behaviors and to increase communication and social skills
  • Speech Therapy is very important as it teaches communication skills, both verbal and nonverbal. This helps, too, with social skills as well as how to express themselves.
  • Therapeutic Riding Therapy is important and helps with physical fitness as well as speaking and social skills. Riding also reduces hyperactivity and irritability.
  • Occupational Therapy helps with daily living and life skills such as toileting, brushing teeth, combing hair and some household tasks. Additionally, working with fine and gross motor skills is beneficial.

I would be remiss if not mentioning that parenting a child, no matter the age, with autism can prove to be challenging and a hardship on marriages and family life. If you find you are in need of support, contact your physician, a mental health professional or autism center. They are there to help.

People with autism have special strengths and abilities and are important figures in the lives of their family and friends as well as our community and world. We can learn from them. We just have to open our minds and hearts.

Betty Nufer is a community advocate and cheerleader for those who need support getting through the rough times in life. She can be reached at 72bettynufer@gmail.com.

