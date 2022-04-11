ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Vermont regulators deny 10% rate hike for 2 hospitals

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont regulators have rejected a 10% mid-year rate increase for two hospitals, including the state’s largest, that administrators sought to cover what they called historic inflationary pressures. Regulators instead approved much smaller increases for the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington and Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.

The Green Mountain Care Board approved a rate increase of 2.5% for the UVM Medical Center and 2.7% for Central Vermont in a 3-2 vote on Friday, Vermont Public Radio reported.

John Brumsted, president and CEO of the UVM Health Network, said the reduced rate hikes will not cover the medical system’s expenses.

“The Green Mountain Care Board’s decisions on mid-year budget adjustment requests from the University of Vermont Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center, after multiple years of denying hospitals the budget increases necessary to ensure access to services and invest in facilities, have put at risk major portions of Vermont’s not-for-profit, community-based health care safety net,” Brumsted said in a written statement.

UVM Health Network says inflation has pushed up prices on everything from medicine to surgical equipment while the ongoing labor shortage has hospitals paying higher wages to traveling nurses and full-time staff, the news station reported.

Green Mountain Care Board Chairman Kevin Mullin said before Friday’s vote that the Vermont health care system is becoming unaffordable and unsustainable, and that he believes hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers around the country are feeling the same pressures.

“I don’t think that this solves the problem. But it recognizes the shoes that the people at UVM are in now, given the nature of the pressures that have been put on each and every one of our hospitals around the state,” he said.

Board member Tom Pelham voted against the increases, saying permitting hospitals to come in mid-year to raise rates goes against what the board is supposed to be doing to control health care costs.

Insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont also was opposed to rate hikes.

“Hospitals must be held accountable for meeting their annual budgets,” Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont spokesperson Sara Teachout said in response to the vote. “They need to balance both cost pressures and expenses along with all of Vermont’s employers and families.”

Last month the board rejected Rutland Regional Medical Center’s request for a 9% rate increase.

____

This story has been corrected to show that the board rejected another hospital rate increase request in March, not April.

Comments / 1

Related
NECN

Vermont Business & Hospital Team Up to Send Medical Supplies to Ukraine

A donation partnership between a central Vermont business and a hospital means urgently-needed medical supplies are on their way to war-torn Ukraine. Gifford Medical Center in Randolph donated surgical gloves, hospital gowns, IV bags, bandages, and more — a small contribution to the massive needs of humanitarian aid agencies in Ukraine.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

As Costs Rise, Vermont’s Largest Hospitals Demand More Money

Vermont's three largest hospitals are projecting tens of millions of dollars in losses this year amid rising labor costs and the highest rate of inflation in decades. But despite more than $1 billion in combined reserves — enough to cover the losses twentyfold — the hospitals say they need more money. They are lobbying state regulators for permission to demand higher payments from commercial insurance companies and are threatening to cut services if rebuffed.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Nursing Homes#Ap#The Uvm Medical Center#Vermont Public Radio#The Uvm Health Network
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: New $500 payments are coming to people in this state

Stimulus check payments continue sporadically rolling out around the US ever since the federal government sent out its last such payment back in December. They’re taking the form of everything from basic income checks to gas rebate payments to garden-variety stimulus checks. With the latter including a $500 stimulus that’s been going out in recent days as part of the Massachusetts Essential Employee Premium Pay program. The state legislature set aside $460 million for these payments, with $500 payments already going out to 500,000 people in the first round.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
VTDigger

Vermont reports 84 Covid cases, 19 hospitalized for Monday

Vermont reported 84 new Covid-19 cases, 19 hospitalizations and no additional deaths Monday. Including 142 cases on Saturday and 120 on Sunday, the state’s seven-day average for new infections is 146, up from 133 as of Friday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard. Vermont’s seven-day average test...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

More Vermont hospitals relaxing visitor policies

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More hospitals in our region are expanding their visitation policies as COVID cases in our region decrease. The most recent hospitals to relax some of their rules are the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington and the Rutland Regional Medical Center. On Friday, SVMC started allowing...
BENNINGTON, VT
24/7 Wall St.

How Vermont’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

847K+
Followers
415K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy