BioNTech Posts Interim Phase 1 Data From CAR-T/Cancer Vaccine Combo In Solid Tumors

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago
BioNTech SE BNTX presented data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of its CAR-T cell therapy candidate, BNT211, in advanced solid tumors. The preliminary results demonstrated a favorable safety profile and antitumor activity in testicular cancer patients. BNT211 comprises an autologous CAR-T cell therapy targeting the oncofetal antigen...

