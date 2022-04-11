ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Full 15-gallon tank of gas costs $20 more than a year ago

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwsYN_0f5p4MH200

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Monday, April 11, Gasbuddy’s weekly gas price update for Albany saw a fall of 5.9 cents per gallon in the past week , dropping averages across the area to $4.19 per gallon. But, if you look at the bigger picture, Capital Region residents may not be saving quite so much at the pump as it seems.

In 2021, the average price of gas in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area sat at $2.86 a gallon, according to AAA. If you take that price and factor in your typical 15-gallon gas tank, you’d be looking at around $42.90 for a fill-up.

Gas tax suspension or gas rebate?

Fast forward to today, and the $4.19 average corresponds with $62.99 for a full tank. So much for falling gas prices- that’s still a $20 difference from a year ago!

The Albany average sits just a few cents below New York State’s typical gas prices, with the Empire State averaging $4.22 per gallon. That amounts to $63.35 for each trip to the gas station- an even bigger difference from a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said that falling gas prices as of late have saved Americans nearly $100 million a day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. That’s with gas prices falling mere cents each week- imagine the difference that extra $20 in your pocket would have made a year ago, each time you hit the pump.

Will release of oil reserves lower N.Y. gas prices?

Capital Region residents do however have a reason to hold on to hope. The national average could fall back into the $3 range as early as this week, according to De Haan, and the gradual decline should continue for the coming months.

The state budget plan, which was recently passed, includes a suspension of New York State’s gas tax until January . $600 million of the state budget will go towards gas tax relief- which is expected to save New Yorkers over a half-billion dollars between June 1 and the end of the year.

Electricity and natural gas prices explained

Fuel price trends in Albany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZc7U_0f5p4MH200
Credit GasBuddy.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Traffic
Fox17

Gas station takes loss, drops gas prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. — A gas station in North Carolina surprised drivers with a generous gift – gas for only $2.25 per gallon. The station’s owners said they just wanted to help people during this time when gas prices have risen dramatically. The owners had to take a...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Tank#Natural Gas Prices#Oil Reserves#Americans
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
Channel 3000

Here’s why gas is $6 a gallon in California, even as prices fall elsewhere

For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It’s already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation’s most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
UPI News

U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show

April 11 (UPI) -- Gas prices continue on a downward trend across the United States, AAA data showed Monday. Regular gasoline dropped by about 8 cents compared to last week's price of $4.19 per gallon. The national average price for regular gasoline stood t $4.11 a gallon on Monday, with...
TRAFFIC
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Gas Prices Down But Will That Trend Continue?

The past few weeks have been a literal whirlwind of activity as far as fuel prices around the country and here in Louisiana have been concerned. In one month's time, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Louisiana has jumped from $3.28 a gallon to the current average price of $4.12 a gallon. This data is courtesy of Triple-A, the American Automobile Association. However, yesterday marked the third straight day that average prices for regular gas in Louisiana either held steady or fell.
LOUISIANA STATE
WNYT

Gas thefts on the rise as prices soar

Some people do not want to pay for gas, so they are stealing it instead. "If gas prices continue to spike, people might become more and more desperate, but we'll have to see," Tara Ricard, manager of Marketing and PR for AAA. This alarming national trend is happening as gas...
ALBANY, NY
PennLive.com

Will gas prices continue to increase? It all depends on the price of oil, AAA says

The furious pace at which gas prices were rising last week has stalled but experts warn this may not be the end of the pain at the pump. “After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.
HARRISBURG, PA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy