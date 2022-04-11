Watch Gov. Justice’s Monday COVID briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for noon.

You can watch the briefing live in the player above or on the WBOY 12 News Facebook page.

In his last briefing , Gov. Justice urged those who are eligible to get their second COVID booster shot.

See updated COVID numbers for Monday .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.