Public Health

Watch Gov. Justice’s Monday COVID briefing

By Sam Kirk
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for noon.

You can watch the briefing live in the player above or on the WBOY 12 News Facebook page.

In his last briefing , Gov. Justice urged those who are eligible to get their second COVID booster shot.

See updated COVID numbers for Monday .

WDVM 25

10 dead after string of overdoses in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — There have been 17 overdoses in two D.C. neighborhoods over the last three days, police said. Of these cases, 10 people have died. The D.C. Police Department said in a conference on Tuesday that they believe these overdoses are a result of cocaine being laced with fentanyl. The victims’ ages range from […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

West Virginia Gov. Justice signs budget bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed Senate Bill 250, the $4.635 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget passed by the West Virginia Legislature last week. The governor issued a single line-item veto to the bill, eliminating a transfer of $265 million from Surplus funding into...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.
U.S. POLITICS
DCist

Metro’s 8000-Series Trains Will Be Built In Maryland

Hitachi Rail, the company contracted to build Metro’s newest 8000-series trains, will open a factory in Hagerstown, Maryland. The $70 million factory will create a total of more than 1,300 jobs in the region, bringing in more than $350 million annually for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, according to a statement released by Hitachi on Monday.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

Gov Justice announces statewide therapy dog program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the first statewide school therapy dog program in West Virginia. The program, called Friends With Paws, will place therapy dogs in schools across the state, providing students a morale boost. The first therapy dog through Friends With Paws will be placed at […]
PETS
WVNS

Omnis Building groundbreaking ceremony joined by Gov. Justice

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice took part in a groundbreaking ceremony today at the site of Omnis Building Technologies’ future home in Bluefield. Located just off Interstate 77 in Bluefield, West Virginia, the new 40 million, 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will create 150-300 new jobs available to West Virginians by producing housing materials that will […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

