Moorhead, MN

City of Moorhead warns of possible sewer backup

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
valleynewslive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The city is warning homeowners in an area of south Moorhead about possible sewer...

www.valleynewslive.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Flooding in Moorhead leads to traffic issues

(Moorhead, MN) -- Flooding is leading to traffic issues in Moorhead. Officials say Third Street will be closed to traffic between Second Avenue South and Fourth Street North starting this morning due to the rising river level. The road will remain closed until the water recedes. No other traffic issues...
MOORHEAD, MN
WJON

DNR Banning Open Burning in Several Central MN Counties

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning in a number of central Minnesota counties effective immediately. With warmer temperatures and dry conditions, the risk of wildfires has increased. Some of the counties under the burning ban include Benton, Morrison, Stearns, Sherburne, and Wright. The DNR...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Special HEAT Patrol on Interstate 94

ST. CLOUD -- You will likely see more state troopers on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota Tuesday. The interstate stretching from Monticello to Sauk Centre will be the focus of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic - or HEAT - patrol. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the goal of...
MONTICELLO, MN
INFORUM

First steps made by city to demolish fire-damaged Moorhead home

MOORHEAD — A south Moorhead home that was mostly destroyed in a fire last winter will be demolished after the City Council determined it was a hazardous property. Community Development Director Kristie Leshovsky said the owner, Keven Bruhschwein, had until March 14 to hire a contractor or demolish the home that was determined to be 70% damaged.
MOORHEAD, MN
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Police ask for public help locating two men

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for help identifying two men. In a Facebook post, police say they’d like to identify the males in reference to suspicious activity. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 605-626-7911.
ABERDEEN, SD
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Arrested After Passing Edina School Bus, Hitting Boy Crossing Street

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro say a boy was seriously hurt Monday after he was struck by a motorcyclist who illegally passed a school bus. The Edina Police Department says the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Xerxes Avenue and West 55th Street. An Edina Public Schools bus was heading south on Xerxes and stopped at the intersection, extending its stop arm with lights flashing, investigators say. A motorcyclist then passed the bus, entered the northbound lanes, and struck a boy who was crossing the street. Emergency crews brought the child to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as “significant but not life-threatening.” The motorcyclist was arrested, police say. The crash remains under investigation.
EDINA, MN
WDIO-TV

Winds blow over 9 semis on I-35 southern Minnesota

A portion of southbound Interstate 35 near Faribault was closed Tuesday afternoon due to several crashes. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed multiple semis overturned with traffic backed up. Authorities say a total of nine were tipped over. MnDOT said the stretch of southbound I-35 between Exit 55 for...
FARIBAULT, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are getting ahead of the impending storm, canceling and rescheduling events planned from Tuesday and forward. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 13: School closings: Follow this link Colleges: University of Mary cancels in-person classes April 12-14. Williston State College closed through the rest of the […]
BISMARCK, ND

