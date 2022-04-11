ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

An iconic TV show is returning with familiar faces

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps one of the most iconic theme songs on television, which is fitting for an iconic show, Law & Order is back with a new season. You will be able to see some familiar actors reprising their...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

New Shows to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Atlanta’ Returns and ‘Halo’ Dawns

There’s so much new TV this week that we barely have time to write this intro. From the return of “Atlanta,” “Bridgerton,” “Riverdale,” and “9-1-1,” to Olivia Rodrigo concert films, mega-church documentaries and the long-awaited “Halo” adaptation, there’s simply TOO MUCH TO WATCH. But hey, we know you’ll give it your best shot.
TV SERIES
Distractify

A Familiar Modern Face Is Hosting 'Domino Masters' — CAM You Guess Who It Is?

We couldn't help but fall in love with the latest reality competition show that's built entirely around dominos. That's right, Domino Masters features teams of individuals who excel at the art of knocking things down. In a world where gravity is both friend and foe, feeling like a real Rube Goldberg is an advantage. A show like this needs a lead with a real light touch. So, who is hosting Domino Masters?
MLB
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Introduces Us to His Mischievous New Roommate — and He’s Got a Very Familiar Face!

Fighting over the TV is always a problem when two people live together!. Young & Restless‘ Christian Jules LeBlanc had been MIA for a bit as Michael was being held prisoner by Ashland’s goons. Genoa City’s legal eagle may have been in a tight spot, but it looks like the actor might have been busy during the break moving a new roommate in with him!
GENOA CITY, WI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Watch these movies by moonlight at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival announced the 2022 season’s Movies by Moonlight series on Thursday. The popular outdoor free movie series will take place at Top of the Park from June 10-July 3. Each year, the festival creates a lineup of newer releases, family-friendly films...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Independent

Good Morning Britain viewers in hysterics over Gene Simmons’s reasoning for not taking drugs

Kiss star Gene Simmons gave Good Morning Britain viewers some life advice, which left them in hysterics.In an interview on Thursday (14 April), the Kiss rock star explained his secrets to looking good and still being able to perform at the age of 72.Simmons revealed he lives a “clean life”, despite his rock persona as The Demon.He also told viewers their “spankle” won’t work if they drink too much.The musician said: “Kids, if you don’t use drugs and you don’t smoke or drink, you can hold your hand in front of your face and it won’t do that [shakes hand].“It’s...
CELEBRITIES

