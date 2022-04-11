ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Musikfest Café adds two Tracy Morgan stand-up sets to fall schedule

By Connor Lagore
LehighValleyLive.com
Comedy is having quite a year in the Lehigh Valley, and ArtsQuest is getting in on the act. On Monday, the arts nonprofit announced comedian and actor Tracy Morgan will be performing at the Musikfest Café this fall. Morgan and his “No Disrespect” show will come to Bethlehem...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Variety

Emmy Predictions: Limited Series – ‘Dopesick’ and ‘The Dropout’ Head the Charge for Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
TV & VIDEOS
WFMZ-TV Online

ArtsQuest adds Ziggy Marley to Musikfest lineup

BETHLEHEM, Pa. | ArtsQuest announced the addition of Ziggy Marley – A Live Tribute to His Father to Musikfest, its flagship festival, in 2022. Marley, along with opener Kazayah, will headline the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Tues., August 9. Tickets will go on sale to ArtsQuest members beginning Tues., March 22 and to the public on Fri., March 25 online.
BETHLEHEM, PA
SFGate

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn’s Starz Series ‘Gaslit’ Reveals Trailer and Key Art (TV News Roundup)

Starz has unveiled the trailer and key art for “Gaslit,” its limited series that tackles the Watergate scandal. The show focuses on the perspective of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). “Gaslit” will debut on Starz’s digital platform at midnight on April 24, with a linear debut the same day at 8 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
