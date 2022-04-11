Anthony Davis is confident he and LeBron can still be the core of a title team I UNDISPUTED

Baker Mayfield broke his silence about what is going with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. He said he felt disrespected by the team after trading for Deshaun Watson. Now, he is ready for the next chapter and was asked if he's excited to get guys to rally around him on his new team. Baker responded, saying quote: 'I'm not going to force it. I'm going to be myself. I'm going to go with the same work mentality and if they don't like me, that's fine. But when I step on the field next time I get a chance to do it, I'll earn respect from the guys who didn't appreciate it in the beginning.' Marcellus Wiley reacts to Baker's comments.

