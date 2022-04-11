ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Davis is confident he and LeBron can still be the core of a title team I UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Davis remains confident in the Lakers roster despite missing out on...

www.foxsports.com

ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA stars dominate Chris Broussard's Under Duress list

With the NBA playoffs just days away, the spotlight has been turned up a few notches on the league's most-scrutinized stars. Three players from the association are on Chris Broussard's most recent "Under Duress" list, along with a certain Browns quarterback taking his now-familiar spot as Broussard's most vulnerable athlete.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

76ers' Joel Embiid on Raptors defense: 'They just play recklessly'

Joel Embiid will be facing a familiar foe when the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors meet for a seven-game series in the first round of the NBA playoffs. In six seasons, Embiid has played against the Raptors in 17 regular-season games as well as an Eastern Conference Semifinals series in 2019 that ended with a game-winning buzzer-beater from Toronto's Kawhi Leonard in Game 7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield aims to earn future teammates respect I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Baker Mayfield broke his silence about what is going with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. He said he felt disrespected by the team after trading for Deshaun Watson. Now, he is ready for the next chapter and was asked if he's excited to get guys to rally around him on his new team. Baker responded, saying quote: 'I'm not going to force it. I'm going to be myself. I'm going to go with the same work mentality and if they don't like me, that's fine. But when I step on the field next time I get a chance to do it, I'll earn respect from the guys who didn't appreciate it in the beginning.' Marcellus Wiley reacts to Baker's comments.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo eager to win title a 'second time, third time'

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges there is pressure in the NBA playoffs and after the winning the first title, “your mind wants to win a second time or a third time.”. A leading MVP candidate again this season, Antetokounmpo likes to compare playing basketball...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Nets move on to face the Celtics in bid for East I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Brooklyn Nets are officially in the playoffs after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament. Chris Broussard shares his reaction to the win, and projects who he now thinks will win the East with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant preparing to face Jasyon Tatum's Boston Celtics next.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Giannis, Jokić top list of NBA MVP candidates

The NBA's regular season has concluded, which means it's time to start handing out some individual hardware. This season's MVP race was filled with quality candidates, which could make it hard to decide who the winner should be, and who else should receive votes. Luckily, FOX Sports' own Chris Broussard...
NBA
FOX Sports

Ben Simmons reportedly targeting Nets debut vs. Celtics I UNDISPUTED

There is now a targeted return for Ben Simmons' Brooklyn Nets debut. According to Brian Windhorst, Game 4 against the Boston Celtics is the earliest possible time, with Games 5 and 6 as other options. Skip Bayless explains why a healthy Simmons can help 'Brooklyn win the East.'
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

NBA odds: First-round matchups, series lines

After a grueling 82-game regular season, the NBA playoffs are finally here. The Play-In games advanced two teams and eliminated another two from each conference to determine the final 16 playoff teams. For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check...
NBA
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis tops players with star potential

The best evaluators in the NFL balance projections with production to identify prospects with superstar potential. While measurements and traits are certainly key factors in every evaluation, the scouting gurus in this league are not afraid to rely on their instincts when anointing top prospects as potential stars. As a...
NFL

