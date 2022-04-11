ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports will stream every match of the 2022 World Cup

By J. Fingas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou won't have to resort to conventional TV to keep tabs on the 2022 World Cup. Fox Sports has confirmed it will stream all 64 World Cup matches live through its app. The first match takes place November...

Fox Sports Reveals 2022 Soccer World Cup Broadcast Schedule

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar this fall, and Fox Sports has now announced the schedule for the 64 soccer matches it will carry, including a highly anticipated encounter between the USA and England. Fox Sports will air 64 games between November 21 and December 18 across...
Liverpool vs Benfica live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-finals online

After a commanding 1-3 away win in the first leg at the Estadio da Luz, Liverpool will be looking to finish off Benfica at home in this Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield. A professional job by the Reds on Wednesday evening will be rewarded with a final four showdown with either Bayern Munich or Villarreal. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Benfica live stream from anywhere.
Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
Cristiano Ronaldo Apologizes for 'Outburst' Involving Teen Fan Following Manchester United Game

Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized for his actions during a recent encounter with a young soccer fan. A social media video taken last Saturday, April 9, shows Ronaldo, 37, knocking a cell phone out of a young fan's hands following a disappointing loss for his team, Manchester United, to Everton. The defeat has likely ended any hopes that the U.K. soccer team had of qualifying for the Champions League.
Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
Ghana in Qatar: Weight of history looms over World Cup hopes

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ghanaian writer Elizabeth Ohene says the nation's hopes, plus a lot of baggage, rest on the shoulders of its footballers. Ghana's Black Stars have qualified to go to Qatar later this year but it does seem our Fifa World Cup bid is dogged by the weight of history.
Northern Ireland vs England LIVE: Women’s World Cup qualifying result, final score, reaction as Lionesses win

Follow live updates as England take on Northern Ireland at a sold-out Windsor Park, with Sarina Wiegman’s side looking to close out their World Cup qualifying campaign by maintaining their 100 per cent record. The Lionesses are five points clear of Austria in Group D and their 10-0 vicotry over North Macedonia on Friday night was their seventh win from as many fixtures. Wiegman’s side have scored 63 times in their campaign so far and have yet to concede a goal - and striker Ellen White is now just four goals of Wayne Rooney’s England record . England beat Northern...
Ehab Galal: Egypt appoint Pyramids boss to succeed Carlos Queiroz

Egypt have appointed Ehab Galal as the new national coach of the Pharaohs, succeeding Carlos Queiroz. Galal, 54, has been in charge of big-spending Pyramids since September, guiding the Cairo-based outfit to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup. Queiroz only joined Egypt last September but parted ways with the...
Mexico book pre-World Cup friendlies vs. Uruguay, Nigeria, others in U.S.

Mexico has scheduled four summer friendlies to be played in the United States as part of its preparation for the 2022 World Cup, the country's federation announced on Tuesday. With the World Cup in Qatar looming at the end of the year, Mexico will travel to the U.S. to play exhibition matches against Nigeria on May 28 in Arlington, Texas; Uruguay on June 2 in Glendale, Arizona; Ecuador on June 5 in Chicago; and Paraguay on Aug. 31 in Atlanta.
Lionesses World Cup qualification on hold despite 5-0 win

England's Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway netted twice each, and there was a goal for Ella Toone, as the visitors thumped Northern Ireland 5-0 to move closer to automatic qualification for the World Cup. They have a full haul of 24 points from eight games and will win Group D...
Andrew McDonald set to be named Australia’s cricket head coach

Andrew McDonald will be named as Australia’s men’s cricket coach after impressing as an interim boss during the tour of Pakistan. The former Test allrounder has only strengthened his bonds with a playing group that was desperate for change. McDonald, 40, could be confirmed as Australia’s full-time coach as soon as Wednesday.
FIFA’s streaming service could be the first step to cutting out broadcasters

This morning FIFA, the global governing body for world soccer, the launch of its own streaming service. offers subscribers live streams of men and women’s matches, as well as a raft of original series and documentaries. The platform will also play host to a vast archive of older games from previous World Cups, as well as news, statistics and its own fantasy league.
Latest: Manchester United Work on 'Finer Details' of Erik Ten Hag’s Contract

Manchester United remains confident in securing the services of Ajax manager Erik ten Hag in two-weeks time despite an impressive offer from German club RB Leipzig. Sources in England are thought to be confident about the works progressing behind the scenes, as the English giants have a good relationship with his the Dutch manager's current employer.
