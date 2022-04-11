ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union still have ‘another level’ to reach after five straight wins

By Alex Klein
brotherlygame.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“To start like this is something that gives confidence to our group but at the same time, I don’t think we’ve played great yet,” Curtin said. “I think we’ve been good in all the games, we’ve...

www.brotherlygame.com

Comments / 0

SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-2 Pool

Manchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (5’), Gabriel Jesus (36’) Liverpool 2, Diogo Jota (13’), Sadio Mané (46’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City draw after playing a real nice and professional match. They deserved more. A dogged result though as it could be and maybe should have seen City win by one more. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, though fell short of the win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

MLS Power Rankings: Philadelphia is the new No. 1 as New England continues its free fall

After a thrillingly dramatic Los Angeles derby, in which the LA Galaxy knocked LAFC off their perch atop Major League Soccer, we have a new team on top of the order. Not only are the Philadelphia Union unbeaten in 2022, since their opening-day draw against Minnesota United FC, they've won five in a row. With their closest competition falling short on Saturday out west, and no one emerging as genuine challengers in the Eastern Conference, the Union are the new benchmark for success in the league at this early stage in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
UEFA
ESPN

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
MLS
ClutchPoints

USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna’s brutal injury update comes with World Cup silver lining

Borussia Dortmund and USMNT standout Gio Reyna will miss the rest of the European season with a torn tendon in his leg. Reyna was subbed off minutes into Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Friday because of a right hamstring injury. On Saturday, the team announced he will miss the remainder of the campaign. Dortmund currently sit in second in Germany’s Bundesliga, but are nine points behind first place Bayern Munich.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we'll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it's a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
UEFA
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below: Read More Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
UEFA
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule, how to watch, predictions, odds

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? After Tuesday’s quarterfinal action, we know it won’t be Chelsea winning it all for a second-straight year. The Blues’ spirited comeback at Real Madrid fell short in extra time, leaving Premier League sides Man City and...
UEFA
The Guardian

Villarreal’s Samu Chuckwueze scores late goal to stun Bayern Munich

Samuel Chukwueze snatched a dramatic 88th-minute equaliser to send Villarreal through to the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Four minutes after coming on as a substitute, Chukwueze swept home a cross by Gerard Moreno to cancel out Robert Lewandowski’s 52nd-minute opener and send the La Liga side through by virtue of a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City promises to be an epic UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Wednesday (live, 3pm ET) at the Wanda Metropolitano. Pep Guardiola against Diego Simeone is not only a clash of styles but also a clash between two of the best managers of the last few decades. If not two of the best managers ever.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report: Kevin Durant was 'astonished' by James Harden's 'lack of explosiveness and sluggish play'

It's been over two months since 10-time All-Star James Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden and the fourth-seeded Sixers will square off against the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors — with defensive stalwart Matisse Thybulle set for part-time duties — in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs beginning on Saturday.
