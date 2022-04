Khloé Kardashian dedicated Sunday, April 10, to celebrate her daughter True Thompson on an adorable cat-themed birthday party. The birthday girl —whose actual birthday is April 12 — enjoyed the bash alongside her family and friends.

The reality tv personality and businesswoman took to social media to share a glimpse of Tutus’s birthday with her fans.

The 4-year-old Ohio native rocked a pink Dior feathered dress with matching braided hair extensions.

Thompson played with cousins Dream Kardashian , 5, Penelope Disick , 9, North West , 8, Chicago West , 4, and Stormi Webster , 4. The gorgeous event featured pastel tone balloons, paws, tons of personalized candy, and real kittens.

True and guests had a surprise visit! One of the Squishmallow cats stopped by to play and hug the kids.

They also delight with a three-tiered cat and rainbow-themed cake.