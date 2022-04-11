ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez calls out body shamers: ‘I am perfect the way I am’

By Daniel Neira
Selena Gomez is not letting anyone bring her down! The 19-year-old singer, who explained why she hasn’t been on the internet for over four years , shared her thoughts on people’s comments about her body, explaining that she doesn’t care about her weight, and she wants everyone to stop the criticism.

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she explained, “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.’”

The ‘Only Murders In The Building’ star concluded, “B––, I am perfect the way I am,” adding, “Moral of the story? Bye.”

The singer has been open about her private life, after being diagnosed with lupus in 2015, following a kidney transplant in 2017, Selena has previously said that weight fluctuations are caused by her health issues.

“It’s a combination of all of it. It’s the medication that I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on even the month, to be honest. So, for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life….And that got to me big time, you know? I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit,” she shared.

