Big Tax Refund Could Be Coming To California Renters

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

About 2.4 million Californians may see a boost in their tax refunds next year under a legislative proposal that would increase the state's renters' tax credit. According to the Los Angeles Times , this would be the first time in over four decades.

Currently, renters earning less than $43,533 a year are eligible for a $60 tax credit, and renters earning less than $87,7066 a year who are married and files taxes jointly are eligible for $120. The bill proposed by state Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) would increase those tax credits to $500 and $1,000 respectively. It would also make the credit refundable, which means residents could see a significant increase in their tax refunds next year.

The bill will be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee this month, reports the LA Times . Glazer told the paper with rising rent costs and the inevitable end of pandemic eviction protections , giving a boost to the credit is crucial. "When it comes to tax relief in the public house, renters have been on the doormat outside for decades,” Glazer said. “Typically, renters are the poorest of the poor, and they should be a state priority for help.”

According to the California Budget & Policy Center, nearly 17 million Californians (44% of the state's population) are renters.

